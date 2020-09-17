header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

17 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Bundesliga XI – Lewandowski, Kimmich, Sancho & more

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Bundesliga XI – Lewandowski, Kimmich, Sancho & more

With a league containing the champions of Europe, who are the best players Germany has to offer?

Jump To
link decal

Latest News - EA reveal their Bundesliga XI

link decal

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

link decal

Thomas Meunier (OVR 81)

link decal

Mats Hummels (OVR 86)

link decal

David Alaba (OVR 84)

link decal

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

link decal

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

link decal

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

link decal

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

link decal

Marco Reus (OVR 85)

link decal

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

link decal

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

EA has revealed loads of ratings ahead of FIFA 21, but who are the best players from the Bundesliga?

Check out below the Best Bundesliga XI on FIFA 21.

Latest News - EA reveal their Bundesliga XI

EA has revealed their FIFA 21 Bundesliga XI and there is a notable absentee.

Bayern star Thomas Muller only makes the bench behind Marco Reus!

After the season Muller had, he should be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Check out EA's reveal here.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

Neuer FIFA 21 1

After a superb season, it is no surprise that Manuel Neuer remains the top keeper in Germany.

With a slight boost to his rating, Neuer’s 89 OVR puts him among the best goalkeepers on FIFA 21.

Thomas Meunier (OVR 81)

Meunier

Belgian defender Thomas Meunier has made the switch from PSG to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Standing at 6’4”, Meunier is not your typical fullback, however he is certainly effective at both ends of the pitch!

Mats Hummels (OVR 86)

Hummels 1

Borussia Dortmund centre back Mats Hummels has been one of Europe’s top centre backs for nearly a decade.

Not the quickest, Hummels makes up for a lack of pace with a great reading of the game.

David Alaba (OVR 84)

David Alaba FIFA 21

The emergence of Alphonso Davies has seen David Alaba shift into a central role.

The versatile Austrian has performed superbly alongside Jerome Boateng and is now the Bundesliga’s second-best CB on FIFA 21.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

FIFA 21 Alphonso Davies rating

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is the left back in the Best Bundesliga XI on FIFA 21.

Dubbed the ‘Bayern roadrunner’ by Thomas Muller, Davies’ pace is frightening! An 81 OVR is a massive increase from FIFA 20, but some fans still think its not enough.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

Kimmich FIFA 21

Joshua Kimmich has become one of the top midfielders in world football.

The versatile German international is rated 88 on FIFA 21 after helping Bayern lift the Champions League trophy.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Sancho 1 386x500 1

England superstar Jadon Sancho had a phenomenal season in 2019/20.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI

Having contributed 34 goals in the Bundesliga last season, Sancho has been rewarded with an 87 OVR on FIFA 21.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Muller 379x500 1

A true Bayern legend.

Having contributed 26 assists across all competitions last season, an 86 OVR seems a bit harsh on Muller!

Marco Reus (OVR 85)

Reus FIFA 21 1

Injury has always hampered Marco Reus, but he returned to action with a goal in his first match of this season.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Despite yet another drop to his OVR, Reus is still one of the Bundesliga’s best players on FIFA 21.

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

Sane FIFA 21

We can’t wait to see Leroy Sane back in action this season.

Bayern’s new arrival missed most of last season through injury, but he will now play as part of the most potent attacks in Europe.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

lewandowski FIFA 21

The deadliest striker in world football right now.

Robert Lewandowski’s goal scoring exploits last season fired Bayern to the treble. The Polish forward is among the elite players on FIFA 21 with a massive 91 OVR.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy