[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers – Neymar Jr, Pogba. Mahrez & more

One of the most exciting elements of the beautiful game, but who are the best tricksters on show next year?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 14, 2020
FIFA 21 5 STAR SKILLS neymar

FIFA ratings season is in full swing, and this time it is the five-star skillers that have been revealed.

Keep reading to find out who FIFA 21’s top tricksters are.

Contents hide
1 Neymar Jr (OVR 91)
2 Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)
3 Roberto Firmino (OVR 87)
4 Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)
5 Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)
6 Paul Pogba (OVR 86)
7 Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85)
8 Memphis Depay (OVR 85)
9 Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85)

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Neymar Jr FIFA 21 379x500 1

This will come as no surprise.

Brazilian winger Neymar Jr is a flair player. He loves a trick to fool his opponent, and if that wasn’t enough, he’s rapid too!

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe 379x500 1

Not just the quickest, but one of the most skilful too!

Kylian Mbappe is going to beating defenders for fun on FIFA 21 with his 96 Pace and five-star skill moves.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 87)

Firmino 1

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is one of the best link-up players on the planet.

Firmino boasts that classic Brazilian flair and loves a fancy flick or no look shot!

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Di Maria FIFA 21

Make that three PSG forwards with five-star skills!

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria may not be as pacey as Neymar Jr and Mbappe, but he’s every bit as skillful on FIFA 21.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Sancho 1 386x500 1

England and Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is next on the list.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Not only has Sancho received a massive boost to his rating, he has five-star skills to match his massive 87 OVR.

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Pogba fifa 21 ratings

Manchester United superstar is one of the few central midfielders with five-star skills.

There is nothing Pogba can’t do, and if he is on form there is not a team in the world who can stop him.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85)

Mahrez FIFA 21

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is one of the best at creating a yard of space.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21

With quick feet and five-star skills, Mahrez will be able to do the same for you on FIFA 21.

Memphis Depay (OVR 85)

Depay fifa 21 1

Lyon’s talisman Memphis Depay has had a resurgence since leaving Old Trafford.

The Dutch forward inspired Lyon in their Champions League adventure and will be dazzling defenders on FIFA 21 with his five-star skills.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85)

Hakim Ziyech FIFA 21 ratings otw 1 346x500 1

It is an exciting season ahead for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

New arrival Hakim Ziyech is not just world-class, but he has five-star skills too! The Moroccan is certainly capable of getting fans off their seats.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon