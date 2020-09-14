FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers – Neymar Jr, Pogba. Mahrez & more

One of the most exciting elements of the beautiful game, but who are the best tricksters on show next year?

FIFA ratings season is in full swing, and this time it is the five-star skillers that have been revealed.

Keep reading to find out who FIFA 21’s top tricksters are.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

This will come as no surprise.

Brazilian winger Neymar Jr is a flair player. He loves a trick to fool his opponent, and if that wasn’t enough, he’s rapid too!

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Not just the quickest, but one of the most skilful too!

Kylian Mbappe is going to beating defenders for fun on FIFA 21 with his 96 Pace and five-star skill moves.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 87)

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is one of the best link-up players on the planet.

Firmino boasts that classic Brazilian flair and loves a fancy flick or no look shot!

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Make that three PSG forwards with five-star skills!

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria may not be as pacey as Neymar Jr and Mbappe, but he’s every bit as skillful on FIFA 21.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

England and Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is next on the list.

Not only has Sancho received a massive boost to his rating, he has five-star skills to match his massive 87 OVR.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Manchester United superstar is one of the few central midfielders with five-star skills.

There is nothing Pogba can’t do, and if he is on form there is not a team in the world who can stop him.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 85)

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is one of the best at creating a yard of space.

With quick feet and five-star skills, Mahrez will be able to do the same for you on FIFA 21.

Memphis Depay (OVR 85)

Lyon’s talisman Memphis Depay has had a resurgence since leaving Old Trafford.

The Dutch forward inspired Lyon in their Champions League adventure and will be dazzling defenders on FIFA 21 with his five-star skills.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85)

It is an exciting season ahead for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

New arrival Hakim Ziyech is not just world-class, but he has five-star skills too! The Moroccan is certainly capable of getting fans off their seats.

