BREAKING* FIFA 21 Patch: Title Update #2 Available - PC, PS4, Ultimate Team & more

FIFA 21 is well underway with early access available for those who pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate editions of the game.
EA are quick on fixing issues too, with their second update now available.
Title Update #2 available on PC and PS4
Title Update #2 for FIFA 21 is available Wednesday, 7 October.
However, the update is currently available on PC and PS4 only. Check out the announcement here.
Updates
EA has addressed the following issue.
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21's Editions
"A stability issue sometimes occurred when making bids on the FUT Transfer Market."
Latest News - Bundesliga POTM
EA has revealed six nominees for the September Player of the Month award after a thrilling start to the season.
SUPERSTAR! Bayern's Kimmich is the highest-rated nominee
The winner of POTM will receive a high-rated new special card that will be available as an SBC.
Check out the reveal from EA here.
READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: Liverpool Guide