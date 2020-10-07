BREAKING* FIFA 21 Patch: Title Update #2 Available - PC, PS4, Ultimate Team & more

FIFA 21 is well underway with early access available for those who pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate editions of the game.

EA are quick on fixing issues too, with their second update now available.

Title Update #2 available on PC and PS4

Title Update #2 for FIFA 21 is available Wednesday, 7 October.

However, the update is currently available on PC and PS4 only. Check out the announcement here.

Updates

EA has addressed the following issue.

"A stability issue sometimes occurred when making bids on the FUT Transfer Market."

Latest News - Bundesliga POTM

EA has revealed six nominees for the September Player of the Month award after a thrilling start to the season.

SUPERSTAR! Bayern's Kimmich is the highest-rated nominee

The winner of POTM will receive a high-rated new special card that will be available as an SBC.

Check out the reveal from EA here.

