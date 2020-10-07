header decal
07 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Patch: Title Update #2 Available - PC, PS4, Ultimate Team & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Patch: Title Update #2 Available - PC, PS4, Ultimate Team & more

A second update is now available for the new game, although it is not on all platforms just yet.

Title Update #2 available on PC and PS4

Updates

Latest News - Bundesliga POTM

FIFA 21 is well underway with early access available for those who pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate editions of the game.

EA are quick on fixing issues too, with their second update now available.

Title Update #2 for FIFA 21 is available Wednesday, 7 October.

However, the update is currently available on PC and PS4 only. Check out the announcement here.

EA has addressed the following issue.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21's Editions

"A stability issue sometimes occurred when making bids on the FUT Transfer Market."

EA has revealed six nominees for the September Player of the Month award after a thrilling start to the season.

Kimmich FIFA 21

SUPERSTAR! Bayern's Kimmich is the highest-rated nominee

The winner of POTM will receive a high-rated new special card that will be available as an SBC.

Check out the reveal from EA here.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: Liverpool Guide

