FIFA 21 Career Mode: Liverpool – Confirmed Ratings, Line-Up, Potential, Guide, Transfers & more

The Reds have brought in some fresh faces this summer, but can they retain their Premier League crown?

After claiming their first ever Premier League title, Liverpool will be looking to defend their crown on FIFA 21.

The arrivals of Thiago and Diogo Jota add some excellent squad depth, but how should you set them up on Career Mode?

Squad

Not quite as active as the likes of Chelsea this summer, Liverpool have brought quality over quantity.

Starting XI

Jurgen Klopp’s favoured 4-3-3 is tried and tested and it is always a solid formation on FIFA.

There is only one change to last season’s starting XI, with Thiago coming into the midfield three. Georginio Wijnaldum drops out, although he is equally capable of starting if you want a bit more mobility.

The goalkeeper, defence and front three pick themselves as Liverpool boast some of the best on the game in these positions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the two best full backs on the game and impact both ends of the pitch.

QUALITY! Liverpool’s team is packed with top players

Bench

Loris Karius (OVR 78) could oust Adrian as the goalkeeper on the bench following the end of his loan period. Joel Matip (OVR 83) provides the defensive cover, while James Milner (OVR 80) is a versatile option to cover any number of positions.

SHOWN THE DOOR? Is Wijnaldum on his way to Barca

Wijnaldum (OVR 85) and Naby Keita (OVR 81) are strong midfield alternatives, while the attacking options are less obvious. Divock Origi (OVR 77) is the only other senior striker in the squad, while new boy Diogo Jota (OVR 80) provides more pace than Xherdan Shaqiri (OVR 81).

Reserves

Takumi Minamino (OVR 77) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (OVR 79) are more than capable reserves. However, it is the youngsters that are exciting, with the likes of Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster all likely to have high potentials.

Tactics

Liverpool play a high-energy game, so the Constant Pressure tactic works well for them as they have high stamina ratings.

With the pace of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in attack, the Reds are also lightning fast on the counterattack. To make the most of this. Set the two wingers to Stay Forward and Get in Behind.

ON THE TURN! No defender wants to be chasing Salah and Mane

Roberto Firmino excels when dropping deep to link the midfield and attack, so make sure you set him to False Nine.

With Fabinho and Henderson in midfield, Thiago could be given a license to Free Roam and get on the ball as much as possible.

To make the most of the full backs, set both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold to Join Attack. To avoid getting caught out, it can be worth instructing Fabinho to Drop Between Defenders when attacking.

Transfers

Champions of England, it is tough to improve Liverpool’s starting XI. However, a couple of injuries can put the Reds in trouble so strengthening the squad is important.

Out

One of the backup goalkeepers should go, whether it be Karius or Adrian.

There is also a plethora of central midfield players at the club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Marko Grujic could all end up surplus to requirements on FIFA Career Mode.

Xherdan Shaqiri could also free up some funds if he is moved on. Jota, Minamino and Harry Wilson all provide younger options in the wide areas.

In

As mentioned above, it will be tough to improve the Starting XI. Two key areas you could look to strengthen are at centre back and in the centre forward position.

The Reds have the best centre back on the game in van Dijk, but next to him is the worst rated player in the starting XI. Bringing in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88) would make Liverpool’s defence almost unbeatable.

TITAN! Koulibaly is one of the best centre backs available

Up top, Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90) is one of the few forwards capable of breaking into the first team, although he won’t come cheap! An alternative to Mbappe could be Paulo Dybala (OVR 88) who could play a similar role to Firmino as a CF.

Training

With such a strong squad, bringing through some of the younger players can be a priority for Liverpool on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Young right back Neco Williams is certainly one to keep an eye on. The Welsh international could slot into right back and allow Alexander-Arnold to be deployed further forward.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE! Elliott has a potential of 85 on FIFA 21

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are two other young players with bright futures, so make sure they are worked hard on the training pitch!

In the first team, 23-year-old Joe Gomez is likely to have a very high potential. After a season or two he could become one of the best in the game.

Confirmed Ratings

The confirmed ratings for Liverpool so far are as follows:

Virgil van Dijk – OVR 90

Mohamed Salah – OVR 90

Sadio Mane – OVR 90

Alisson – OVR 90

Trent Alexander-Arnold – OVR 87

Roberto Firmino – OVR 87

Andrew Robertson – OVR 87

Fabinho – OVR 87

Jordan Henderson – OVR 86

Thiago – OVR 85

Georginio Wijnaldum – OVR 85

Joel Matip – OVR 83

Joe Gomez – OVR 83

Xherdan Shaqiri – OVR 81

Naby Keita – OVR 81

Diogo Jota – 80

James Milner – OVR 80

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – OVR 79

Loris Karius – OVR 78

Takumi Minamino – OVR 77

Divock Origi – OVR 77

Curtis Jones – OVR 64

