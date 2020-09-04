FIFA 21 Countdown: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Cover Stars, Career Mode, FUT, Volta & more

Brand new game modes and fresh features are in store across both current and Next-Gen consoles!

The Countdown for FIFA 21 is well and truly on and we already know loads about EA’s new title.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know ahead of its release!

FIFA 21 will be available to play from the 9th October 2020 (for current gen consoles).

EA play gives you the chance to access FIFA 21 early and play on 1st October 2020.

Trailer

The FIFA 21 trailer was released on the 23rd July 2020, showcasing the amazing new game modes.

Check out the official trailer below.

Demo

The FIFA 21 Demo should be available for us to play from the 18th September 2020.

Premier League Champions! Liverpool likely to feature in the FIFA 21 Demo

We could potentially see a South American team appear in the Kick-Off mode, with EA adding the Copa Libertadores license during FIFA 20.

We are expecting VOLTA to return to the demo in FIFA 21, whilst Ultimate Team is not likely to be available to play until the full game is released.

Cover Stars & Editions

If you want to play FIFA 21 early, you can order the Champions or Ultimate Editions and play from the 6th October 2020.

World Cup Winning Wonderkid – Mbappe featuring as FIFA 21 Cover Star

These editions have been released featuring cover star, Kylian Mbappe.

The Ultimate Edition cost:

£89.99 / $99.99

Champions Edition cost:

£79.99 / $79.99.

These special editions come with in game bonuses of course, read more here for all the info you need on these bonuses.

Career Mode

Check out the official FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer below.

The new Interactive Match Sim allows you to take control of a simulated match at any moment during the game.

Adjusted Growth System allows developing players to change position in order to fit the team mold.

FIFA 21 also brings changes to team fitness (Match Sharpness) and to the ways in which you can sign players, with the introduction of loan to buy deals.

Ultimate Team

EA has revealed that they are bringing some exciting new features to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

Footballing Icon – One of the best ball-playing central midfielders in history will be rejoining FUT 21!

We are expecting 12 brand new icons in FUT 21, including the likes of Xavi, Cantona and Cech, which will bring the total to 101.

FUT 21 will also bring us FUT Co-Op, where you can team up with a friend and compete for rewards in Division Rivals, Squad Battles and complete Co-Op Objectives.

Plus, FIFA 21 will be the first time you can customize your own FUT Stadiums!

The FUT Web App is likely to be available from the Wednesday, 17 September 2020.

Next Generation

Official EA Trailer featuring FIFA 21 and Madden 21 on Next Gen Consoles:

EA have stated that Dual Entitlement allows you to purchase FIFA 21 once, and transfer your FUT and VOLTA progress from PS4 or XBOX One to a next gen console, without having to buy the game twice.

There will be several improved features when playing FIFA 21 on Next-Gen, including faster loading times, improved graphics and more realistic player animations.

FIFA 21 brings us VOLTA Squads, allowing you to team up and play VOLTA online with your friends.

Feel the Atmosphere – brand new VOLTA stadiums arriving in FIFA 21

New Venues coming to VOLTA:

Sao Paulo’s Downtown

Milan street pitch

Dubai’s Geodesic Dome

Plus, you can now customize your VOLTA Pro with new celebrity designed collections along with merchandise from professional clubs.

