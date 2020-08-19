header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

19 Aug 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Kits: New Dortmund Cup Jersey Revealed!

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Kits: New Dortmund Cup Jersey Revealed!

We have seen a few shirts revealed through the new game this year, but is this classic the best one yet?

Jump To
link decal

Dortmund Cup Jersey

link decal

Cup Kits

With FIFA 21 and the new season fast approaching we are seeing loads of new kits being revealed.

Both Chelsea and Spurs revealed their new kits last month, and now Dortmund have too!

Dortmund Cup Jersey

German giants Dortmund brand-new ‘cup’ kit has been revealed via Twitter.

Dortmund often have their cup kit in the classic yellow and black of their home jersey, and this trend has continued.

This kit looks sharp, and you will be able to use it on FIFA 21!

Cup Kits

Will this be a new trend on FIFA 21?

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Career Mode

We are accustomed to seeing teams have three kits, but could a ‘cup’ kit be introduced too?

Wishful thinking as we expect things to stay as they were on FIFA 20, with Dortmund’s cup kits available as their alternate strip.

Check out more about Kit Selection on FIFA 21 here.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy