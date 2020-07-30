[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*WATCH* FIFA 21 Kits: New Spurs & Chelsea strips shown off by EA

Now is the time that teams begin unveiling what they will wear for next season, and EA are on the ball.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jul 30, 2020
FIFA 21 GAMEPLAY FOOTAGE KIT REVEAL SPURS

With the season now over, many teams will begin unveiling their new kits for next season.

Some teams already have done due to new sponsorship deals, but EA are unveiling two new kits ahead of FIFA 21.

Contents hide
1 Spurs
2 Chelsea
3 More on the way?

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Spurs

The new Spurs home and away kits are to be unveiled today with EA displaying them using footage from FIFA 21.

Check out the FIFA 21 Tottenham Hotspur kit reveal!! ????

Posted by RealSport on Thursday, 30 July 2020
CRISP! The graphics and new kit look great in the FIFA 21 footage

There is obviously limited footage of the gameplay, but it still looks sharp!

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn can be seen showing off the new white and blue kit.

Chelsea

The Blues’ new kit has been out for a while, with Frank Lampard’s men using it post-lockdown.

FIFA 21 Chelsea Kit Reveal

The Chelsea's FIFA 21 kit has dropped ????

Posted by RealSport on Thursday, 30 July 2020
CLEAN! Both Chelsea strips look great in the footage

Chelsea’s young guns show off the Three sponsored kits in style!

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic or two of the Blues most in-form players and EA have certainly made note of that.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

Both youngsters front and centre displaying the all blue home kit!

More on the way?

With EA revealing the Spurs kit, will we see more like this in the future?

EA have a number of partnerships with big clubs so it is a possibility.

Whatever happens, we love seeing footage from FIFA 21.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon