FIFA 21 ICONs – Ashley Cole OVR Revealed?

As we already know, there will be 11 new ICON players available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

One of the 100 ICON players available on FIFA 21 will be Ashley Cole, but have we found out one of his ratings?

Soccer Aid

The Soccer Aid for Unicef 2020 match took place on Sunday, 6 September, and once more raised millions of pounds for charity.

Soccer Aid pits celebrities like Olly Murs and Mark Wright against former professionals, and their kits are available on FIFA Ultimate Team.

The likes of John Terry, Gareth Barry and Cole’s Ashley, Andy and Joe were among the ex-footballers on display.

However, aside from the game, one eagle-eyed viewer spotted a potential rating reveal for FIFA 21!

Ashley Cole

Former Arsenal and Chelsea left back Ashley Cole is one of the new legends coming to FIFA 21.

During his appearance in Soccer Aid, one fan managed to spot what could be a rating reveal on the advertising!

RAPID! Could this be one of Cole's ratings

Check out the potential rating here spotted by @Hb7YT.

Whether this is accurate or not, FIFA and Soccer Aid do have a link as previously mentioned so they may know something we don’t!

FUT 100

The FUT 100 will be brand new to FUT 21, with exactly 100 legends available on Ultimate Team next season.

Some of the new faces include Spanish World Cup winners Xavi and Fernando Torres and also German legends Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Check out more about the FUT 100 here.