FIFA 21: Eric Cantona – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

EA has officially unveiled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with some awesome new features to look forward to!

For the first time ever, we will have 100 ICONs on FIFA 21, but how good highly will French wizard Eric Cantona be rated?

FUT 100

With 100 ICONs to look forward to on FIFA 21, Manchester United cult-hero Eric Cantona will surely be a popular man.

100 OF THE BEST! There will be exactly 100 legendary players to play with on FUT 21

The mercurial Frenchman scored 70 Premier League goals in 156 games for Leeds and Manchester United.

He also provided 50 assists too, showing he was not your ordinary number 9.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Ferenc Puskas

Cantona ended his career with seven league titles to his name, five of which came during his time in England.

Ratings Prediction

Cantona was a magician on the field, although his Pace attributes might be a bit lower than other ICONs.

We are also unsure of the position in which Cantona will play, and he will likely have positions from CAM, CF and ST in his range of cards.

MAGNIFIQUE! We can't wait to use the French maestro on FIFA 21

Cantona's base card will likely be rated 86 OVR, with a steady increase of 2 for each of his middle, prime and moments cards.

There are so many magic moments from Cantona’s career, but THAT chip and the iconic celebration against Sunderland has got to be up there for his ICON Moments card!

Best Links

For Cantona to have green links on FUT 21 you will need French players, and there are plenty to choose from!

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Nemanja Vidic

The current World Champions have great options in almost every position, making it easy to form the perfect chemistry with Cantona.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann can play ahead of him, or Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante behind!

DEADLY! A partnership of Cantona and Mbappe could be lethal

Even in the wide areas you have the likes of Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele to provide pace. This shows that Cantona will suit almost any team, hybrid or not.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: FUT 100 – Davor Suker