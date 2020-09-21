header decal
21 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Beta: Gameplay, Game Modes, Graphics, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Volta, Cover Star, Next Gen & more

Find out how to get an early preview of the next FIFA before the demo is released here.

FIFA 21 arrives next month and we can't wait!

The Beta has been and gone, so here is what we learnt from it.

Closed Beta

The FIFA 21 Closed Beta ended on Tuesday, 1 September.

It was FIFA fans first chance to play the new game well before its officially release.

aaaaa

BETA FOOTAGE? If it is, then the player faces certainly look improved - Credit Xistragod

Players are asked to provide feedback on the game as it was still in its testing phase.

You can read our take on the beta here.

Game Modes

Those with access to the Beta got access to Kick-Off and one other game mode from the list below:

  • VOLTA
  • FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT)
  • Career
  • Pro Clubs
Fifa 20 Volta Football

BRAND NEW! Will we see another brand new feature on this years Beta?

Didn't get an invite this year? Make sure you play loads of FIFA 21 to get a Beta code in 2021.

Official Reveal Trailer

Our first looks at FIFA 21 gameplay have come from the Official Reveal Trailer, which premiered 23 July, however shortly after we were treated to a more in-depth gameplay trailer.

Showing off new features, such as creative runs and all new ways of defending, it certainly delivered!

For everything FIFA 21, don't forget to check back in with us!

