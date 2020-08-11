FIFA 21: Ashley Cole – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

With over 100 caps for England, Ashley Cole is deserving of a place in FUT 21!

With some new faces arriving on FIFA 21, just how good will the former Chelsea star be?

FUT 100

We have now seen the official FUT 21 reveal, and the FUT 100 has been unveiled.

100 of the best players in history will be available on FIFA 21, with 11 brand-new ICONs players to use.

Former Chelsea legend and Arsenal invincible Ashley Cole is one of the new faces arriving to FIFA 21.

The England left back enjoyed a career littered with trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Ratings Prediction

We expect there to be four different versions of each ICON as in previous seasons.

As one of the best defenders ever, Cole will surely receive a high base rating!

GOAT! Cole will likely be one of the highest rated left backs on FIFA 21

We think Cole might have a base rating of 86, with his highest card having a 94 OVR!

For his ICON Moments card, you can’t look past the Invincible season with Arsenal. No other team has gone a whole Premier League season unbeaten!

Best Links

With players attributes affected by their chemistry links, make sure you get the best from your ICONs!

To secure those green links, Cole will need English players around him (or other ICONs).

The vast majority of English players play in the Premier League, with CB Joe Gomez a popular man on FUT 20.

PACE! Gomez has been popular this season as one of the quickest CB's available

Jadon Sancho is the only real high-profile Englishman abroad, but he mainly operates from the right so it may take a new special card to link the pair.

