FIFA 21 Career Mode: Trailer Revealed! New Features Announced - Loan Deals, Position Change, Interactive Match Sim & more

THE classic game mode.

EA has already announced a number of new features about Career Mode, and now the official trailer has been revealed!

FIFA 21 Career Mode Trailer

After missing out on the official reveal trailer, Career Mode's own trailer has now been unveiled.

NOW WATCH BELOW - FIFA 21 CAREER MODE TRAILER!

Interactive Match Sim

EA had already revealed some in-depth information about the changes via their website.

The biggest change is the addition of an interactive match sim option.

INTERACTIVE! You will be able to get through your matches quicker than ever before, but can take charge if you see fit!

This looks to give more control over simulated matches, and a more balanced overview of the match too.

Don't trust the AI to find the back of the net with an injury time penalty? Then take control yourself!

New ways to sign players

It's a change we've been calling for for years. FIFA 21 will finally have the option to turn loan deals permanent!

You will now have the option to make a 'Loan to Buy' offer. This will allow you to agree on an optional or mandatory future transfer fee during your negotiations.

Gone are the days of training up talent for those 'bigger' clubs. You can make a loan signing, and know that they will be with you for the long-term!

Position Change!

Now this, this is exciting!

For the first time in Career Mode, you will be able to train your players to adapt to a new position through the revamped growth system.

Shapeshifters! The Shapeshifter campaign was a fan favourite in FUT this year. And now you'll be able to shapeshift in FIFA 21!

Fancy having Trent playing as a RW? Or maybe you think Rodri would do a job at CB? Well you'll be able to try those out in FIFA 21's Career Mode!

