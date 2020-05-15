Retro gaming is having a moment and developers have realized it’s a chance to win back fans.

An entire generation of gamers excitedly messaged each other this week to share the news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was being remastered and relaunched.

Capturing the hearts of many in the 2000s this game is the latest to be getting the remastering treatment, following the likes of Call of Duty, Final Fantasy 7, and Resident Evil.

Remastered games help us go back to the future

There has been a recent resurgence in retro gaming, with most former consoles producing a mini modern version. But remastered games offer not only the trip down memory lane but also a boosted experience.

Like with Tony Hawk, the original game engine but with improved graphics means fans can rest easy that the gameplay won’t change but with gorgeous modern tones and images.

Of the old Playstation classics, these are the ones that should come next;

Silent Hill (1999)

There has been no less than 9 or 10 Silent Hill games over the years, including remakes on the PS2, but none captured the plaudits like the original. Coming out in 1999 on the PlayStation, this title sat alongside Resident Evil as the horror game of choice.

The audio and visual terror was perfect, so with an improvement of graphics to match the capability of the next-gen consoles, it’s clear to see this as a huge win for Konami.

Driver (1999)

Another series that had multiple attempts at recapturing the glory of the original, Driver was a popular title on the PlayStation. Bridging a gap between the rising crime genre led by Grand Theft Auto, and the usual driving games – it was perfectly placed to capture the attention.

With a simple but fun premise, you take over as an undercover cop driving around real-life US cities trying to infiltrate a gang through becoming a getaway driver.

Tomb Raider (1997 & 2007)

Movies are all too often turned into games, but sometimes when the game is great, it’s the other way around. Tomb Raider was synonymous with the PlayStation, and it was one of those situations.

Everyone can remember the dinosaurs from the first levels, or locking the butler in the fridge in Tomb Raider II. This is why there already made a 10th-anniversary remake on the PS2 and other consoles. With the power than would be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it feels like a quick win to get people back playing as Lara Croft in ultra HD.

Wipeout 2097/XL (1996)

As with all of the games on this list, Wipeout had several follow-ups that have missed the mark set out by the original.

Known as much for its music as its gameplay, this futuristic racer captured the imagination of those that liked their racing games more fun rather than realistic.

Pumping The Chemical Brothers or The Prodigy whilst flying around some of the original tracks in ultra HD would definitely bring back some great memories.