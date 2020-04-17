RealOpinions: MW2 Remastered is the start of a retro gaming trend

Last month brought the news that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign has finally been remastered. After the success of Call of Duty 4 Remastered, this was firmly at the top of the fans' wish list.

Throw in the recent news that Crysis Remastered is on the way, and gamers have a lot to look forward to.

With games being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that we are at the start of a trend that will see classic games get remastered and released.

Why are our gaming habits changings?

THE FIRST OF MANY: Modern Warfare 2's remastered campaign won't be the last

With people spending much more time indoors, the battle for home entertainment is more important than ever. Streaming services have upped their game, making more movies and TV show available on their platforms than ever before.

Some gamers have even turned to YouTube to create more content for those stuck at home.

READ MORE: Resident Evil 3 Remastered physical copies delayed

In times of hardship, people generally turn to the things they loved in better times to remind them of what things used to be like. Video games are no different and developers can make a lot of money from this.

Make no mistake about it, that remastered campaign for MW2 had been produced long before its release a few weeks ago. Activision were just waiting for the right time for it to drop.

If any other companies have similar releases in the pipeline ready to be completed or already finished, this is the ideal time to let them see the light of day.

What about future releases?

DELAYED: The Last of Us 2 has been shelved, but what else could be?

Media in general is being pushed back to coronavirus. Music festivals and concerts are being postponed, while blockbuster movies like James Bond have also been delayed.

Video games aren't immune to this either, The Last of Us Part II for example, has been delayed indefinitely.

Delays for games aren't because people can't access them due to lockdown, far from it. The internet and delivery services are still going strong and are getting record numbers for traffic. Plus, games are also available for download, there's no need for a physical copy.

READ MORE: PS5 and Xbox Series X NOT delayed due to Covid-19

The issue is that the staff of game developers can no longer go into the office to work on their products and their home computers aren't powerful enough to design a full game.

However, remastered games are quicker and easier to make, as they'll require less processing power. It's conceivable to think that developers can make remasters while their staff are working at home, especially if the projects are already partially completed.

That means that even the largest releases such as FIFA 21, Cyberpunk and the next GTA could be affected.

Although, others like F1 2020 and MotoGP 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

Which remastered games could be on the way?

BULLY REMASTERED: Could Bully be revived with a remastered version?

Bully 2 was rumoured to be in production from Rockstar and this generated a lot of hype. If the original was remastered for current gen though, that would gain a lot of sales.

A classic Need for Speed like Most Wanted or Carbon would also be brilliant to play. Activision shouldn't stop at the Modern Warfares either, as a World at War or Black Ops remaster would be a great addition to your gaming library.

Sports franchises are at a disadvantage in all this, as the nature of their games prevents a remaster being a good idea.