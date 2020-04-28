F1 2020 My Team: New details confirmed for team manager game mode

Formula 1 is doing its best to get back on our screens, but F1 fans also have F1 2020 to look forward to.

With a firm release date of 10 July to circle in the calendar, racers are already gearing up for the new challenge.

Along with a new game, F1 fans are getting a whole new experience thanks to My Team.

This game mode puts you at the heart of an 11th team on the F1 grid. As the boss it's up to you to run the team, as well as drive.

Little had been announced about this game mode, but in an interview with Red Bull Gaming, F1 2020 Game Director Lee Mather gave us a few extra details.

Finances matter

Formula 1 is an expensive sport, even more so when you aren't winning races.

My Team will bring that to the fore of your team-building experience.

"Engaging with the driver market and picking the most lucrative sponsors will also play a crucial part in creating a successful team." Said Mather.

You can't just throw cash around if you haven't done the leg work to earn it. You'll need to attract sponsors and deals in order to snap up an elite driver. Spend all your money there though, and you'll struggle to develop the car.

A truly in-depth F1 managerial mode

The introduction of My Team is exciting as it opens up the potential for a truly in-depth managerial mode for F1 fans that want to step away from the race seat.

The list of responsibilities and decisions you will have to make is huge.

"The player will be responsible for all departments needed to run the team. These range from those which impact on pure performance, to departments who work to get you the best sponsorship and media deals, to those responsible for driver and staff training." It sounds like Football Manager with a hybrid engine!

"Another primary consideration will be funding and expenditure. Picking the right sponsors and knowing where to invest will be crucial. You might want a high-profile driver, and have the cash to hire them, but they won’t stick around if you can’t provide the level of facilities they expect of a championship-winning team."

It's going to be a careful balancing act between driver talent, even development, and elite staff in your factory.

F1 2020 beta sign-ups

If you can't wait to get your hands on F1 2020, then you can sign up for the beta and play it early.

You’ll need to head over to the Codemasters Forum and make yourself a profile if you don’t already have one.

Once logged in you’ll need to head to your profile page. To get there click on your forum name in the top right corner of any forum page and select “Profile” from the drop-down menu.

When on your profile page, click “Edit Profile”. You should be able to find the Beta Sign up area after the Social Media section.

Make sure you tick the F1 2020 BETA box and give them details about your console/PC, your gamertag, and any wheel that you may use.

