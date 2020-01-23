F1 2020: Classic cars wishlist for Codemasters’ next game

Codemasters have been making F1 games for a while now, and it’s safe to say that F1 2019 was their best yet.

The addition of classic cars in F1 2013 was an exciting, if undervalued, part of the game. They disappeared before returning in 2017.

The list of cars from F1’s past that players can enjoy has been growing ever since.

From the iconic Ferrari F2004 and McLaren MP4/4 down to the 1972 Lotus 72D, you can jump into cars from basically any era and experience a different way of racing. Older cars lack downforce and power, making them different beasts to drive compared to the modern machines.

With F1 2020 on the horizon, what classic cars can we expect to feature? And will we get that full grid of cars that we have always wanted?

F1 2020 classic cars

SENNA: Racing in Senna’s car will likely be included in F1 2020

Codemasters certainly have their hands full with F1 2020 as three new tracks are coming onto the calendar this year. However, the 2020 cars will be much the same as last year’s, which hopefully leaves them open to add some new classic cars to the game.

Every classic car that was in F1 2019 is likely to make a return, and that means a lot of cars to enjoy.

2010 Red Bull RB6

2010 Ferrari F10

2010 McLaren MP4-25

2009 Brawn BGP 001

2008 McLaren MP4-23

2007 Ferrari F2007

2006 Renault R26

2004 Ferrari F2004

2003 Williams FW25

1998 McLaren MP4-13

1996 Williams FW18

1992 Williams FW14

1991 McLaren MP4/6

1990 Ferrari F1-90

1990 McLaren MP4/5B

1988 McLaren MP4/4

1982 McLaren MP4/1B

1979 Ferrari 312 T4

1978 Lotus 79

1976 Ferrari 312 T2

1976 McLaren M32D

1972 Lotus 72D

Like I said, that’s a lot of cars!

However, there are some notable exceptions like Michael Schumacher’s 1994 Benetton, Nelson Piquet’s 1987 Williams, and the all-conquering 2014 Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

As 2020 marks 20 years since Schumacher and Ferrari won their first title together I would expect the 2000 Ferrari to come into the game, and it would be amazing to see Codemasters go further back in F1 history and create John Surtees’ 1964 Ferrari or even one of Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1950s winners.

There is one thing that every F1 fan really wants though…

F1’s weird history

TRICKY: The older the car, the harder it is to drive

Formula 1’s history is full of amazing, and awful, innovations that made cars look weird and wonderful.

From the high wings of the 1969 season to the Brabham 1978 fan car and the six-wheeled 1977 Tyrrell, there are a lot of odd car designs that Codemasters should start to include in their games now that they have covered the majority of the iconic championship-winning cars.

A full year’s grid

RIVALRY RENEWED: Senna & Prost battle in F1 2019

You race F1’s classic cars in groups. That way you can’t put the 72 Lotus against the 2010 Red Bull and be 12 seconds a lap slower.

It means you do get some fun battles between the monstrous Ferrari F2004 and Brawn 2009, but it means you can’t just pick a year and race hard against like-for-like cars.

Often players all end up jumping in the same car as it is the fastest in its class, which leads to identical cars on the track.

What we really want, what F1 2020 needs, is a full year’s grid that can be given equal performance and raced hard next to each other.

You can jump in the 2004 BAR Honda or Jordan and take on the Ferrari. You could re-write history with your friends.

It’s a dream at this point, but it is certainly something that Codemasters should look at.

A year on from their Senna v Prost experiment, there is no reason not to offer players the chance to live out their favourite moments from F1’s past in classic cars.