F1 2020 Beta: How to sign-up and play early!

Only the lucky will get to play the F1 2020 beta. How can you sign up to get access to the Codies game?

Formula 1 may be on hold thanks to COVID-19, but F1 2020 is set to be Codemasters’ most ambitious game yet.

With an all-new game mode, My Team, giving you the chance to run the 11th team on the grid, fans around the world are more excited than ever to get their hands on the new game.

Well, Codemasters have opened up applications to beta test the game, which will let a few lucky gamers race far earlier than anyone else.

How to sign-up for F1 2020 beta

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as dropping Codemasters an email with your gamertag.

So what do you need to do to sign-up?

You’ll need to head over to the Codemasters Forum and make yourself a profile if you don’t already have one.

Once logged in you’ll need to head to your profile page. To get there click on your forum name in the top right corner of any forum page and select “Profile” from the drop-down menu.

When on your profile page, click “Edit Profile”. You should be able to find the Beta Sign up area after the Social Media section.

Make sure you tick the F1 2020 BETA box and give them details about your console/PC, your gamertag, and any wheel that you may use.

When do sign-ups close?

This isn’t an open-ended sign-up period.

Applications to take part in the beta close on 6 May at 23:59 BST.

If you want to get on F1 2020 early then you should sign-up now!

If you don’t get into the beta then the earliest you can play the game will be 7 July when the Deluxe Edition unlocks.

Otherwise, the standard game has a release date of 10 July.