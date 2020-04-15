F1 2020 Game Release Date ANNOUNCED - New Game Mode, Deluxe Edition, New tracks, Consoles, Stadia & more

After a month of uncertainty over the F1 calendar, we at least have some clarity as to when the official F1 2020 game is arriving.

Developed by Codemasters, the immensely popular series returns in just a few months - hopefully in-line with the comeback of some live racing!

Release Date

F1 2020 will arrive on Friday, 10 July 2020.

It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and for the first time, Google Stadia.

Editions

In the season where Lewis Hamilton can equal the World Championship record of seven championships, Codemasters celebrates the career of record-holder Michael Schumacher.

The Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition will contain exclusive content and entitles players to three days early access.

Fans who purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic cars.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about F1 2020

Players will also receive exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

The four cars included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

THROWBACK - Schumacer's 2000 Ferrari is one of the most recognisable F1 cars of all time

Additionally, to celebrate the Seventieth Anniversary of Formula 1 itself, fans who pre-order or purchase the Schumacher Deluxe Edition or the ‘F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition’ will receive an exclusive set of in-game items.

A Limited Edition F1 2020 Steelbook will also be available in local markets via selected retailers.

New Game Mode - My Team

There is now an opportunity for you to create the 11th F1 team thanks to My Team.

You can now build and race for your own team and go for championship glory in one of the many new features in F1 2020.

New tracks

The Vietnamese and Dutch Grand Prix tracks have been added due to their inclusion as part of the F1 2020 race calendar.

In My Team and Career Mode players can choose the original 22-race season, or shorter 10 and 16 race options.

READ MORE: What we know about F1 2020 Multiplayer