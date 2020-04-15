Codemasters have outdone themselves with fresh game modes and added features.

The wait for news about F1 2020 is finally over.

We have a release date of 10 July for the new game, and a slew of news about what new features Codemasters have in store to make this game the best yet.

While F1 fans are without on-track racing, Codemasters’ F1 2019 game has been playing host to the Virtual Grand Prix Series, with F1 drivers past, present, and future set to compete in the Virtual Chinese GP this weekend.

But what can players get up to in the new game when it finally arrives?

My Team mode – add 11th team to the grid

Fans have been wanting it, and now we’ve got it.

Codemasters have added My Team as a separate game mode to the outstanding Career Mode. This gives players the chance to create a brand new team from scratch and dive into a new driver-manager experience that offers a unique insight into the world of F1.

Players can choose from the original full 22 race season, and shorter 10 and 16 race season options, which now include the brand-new Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.

Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

THE CHAMP IS HERE: Schumacher’s first title-winner with Ferrari

Early access is available 3 days before the 10 July release date with the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

The seven-time World Drivers’ Champion gets the showcase spot this year as four of his classic cars enter the game.

Fans who purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic cars.

Players will also receive exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration. The four cars included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

Split-screen multiplayer returns

ICONIC: The ’94 Benetton was Schumacher’s first WDC winner

Social gaming just got a whole lot easier.

At long-last split-screen multiplayer will make its return to the F1 games.

This will be available across the F1 and F2 cars so that you can enjoy wheel-to-wheel racing in person.

As we said, the release date has been confirmed as 10 July.

Codemasters must be very confident of meeting this date even in the current climate as we had been awaiting an announcement for a while.