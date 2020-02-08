F1 2020 Multiplayer: Split-screen, replays, penalties & more!

F1 2019 was a marked improvement over its predecessors, so much so that we named it our Racing Game of the Year for 2019.

One of the areas where Codemasters improved the most was its F1 multiplayer, a game mode which had been crassly neglected in the past.

The addition of custom liveries, the ability to create leagues with your friends and a separate esports section to the multiplayer all made for a much better experience.

With F1 2020 right around the corner, we’re going to list the features and improvements we’d like to see most to the online multiplayer!

Split-screen

SPLIT-SCREEN: This mode used to be huge in previous F1 games, it’s time to bring it back for 2020

There’s nothing quite like the drama and action during the final laps in a multiplayer lobby with your friends.

The addition of leagues was a great way to spice up the action but allowing for split-screen would take it to the next level.

Split-screen has been around for decades but has faded out of use over the last five years or so.

The only major racing title to have a split-screen option is WRC 8, and it has been amazingly well-received by gamers.

Allowing players to race together in the same location may feel archaic to some, but to many players it would be an enormous improvement to the game and a welcome addition to F1 2020.

Savable replays

REPLAY THETRE: F1 2020 should bring in more options for viewing the action you were a part of

This would be fantastic for both the casual and professional players of the official F1 games.

In career mode, when something bizarre occurs or you pull off an incredible overtake, you can go into the instant replay and save the video or screenshot. While you couldn’t just pause the game in an online lobby, it would be nice to go back and save a replay.

You can do this via the PS4’s internal recording features but it’d be great to have something in F1 2020 that can do this. Furthermore, replays of qualifying laps and perhaps the pole lap to be shown to everybody would also be welcome.

It’d also be incredible to be able to share and watch these videos within the lobbies, like the kill cams at the end of a game in Call of Duty.

Improved stewarding

BETTER DECISIONS: Tight battles are tough to call but F1 2020 should see improvements from the virtual stewards

This not only goes for online but also career mode and the sport in general. F1 2019 has its shortcomings when it comes to the penalty system online and it’s something that should be improved upon for 2020.

The virtual stewards can’t be perfect, getting a computer to judge an incident between two people playing online is far too complex to get correct every time but we’re not referring to that.

We’re instead focussing on the punishment when it comes to your points and experience acquired during a race.

For example, if another player brake checks you or slams into your side and does damage to your wing, you will be punished for this post-race with a points deduction for poor driving.

This is down to a points multiplayer, not a time penalty, but it’s still not right. It’d be a simple decision to code in, if the damage was caused by someone who got a penalty for the crash, don’t punish the innocent party.

Aside from the three suggestions above, general improvements such as more livery options will be focussed upon by Codies ahead of the release.

Agree with our choices? What would you like to see implemented in F1 2020 multiplayer? Let us know in the comments below!