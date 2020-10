F1 2020 Game: Compatible Wheels for new Formula 1 game - PS4, Xbox One, & PC

F1 2020 is here! The Deluxe Edition has unlocked for those that pre-ordered it.

If you ordered the Seventy Edition you can play from 10 July.

Codemasters have announced which wheels are compatible with the new game! Let's take a look.

PlayStation 4 Wheels

While a lot of console players will use a pad, plenty of F1 racers get a wheel every year to increase the challenge and realism of the game.

So which wheels can you use on the PS4?

Buttkicker

Fanatec ClubSport Shifter SQ v.15

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula v2

Fanatec CSL Elite PS4

Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel F1

Logitech Driver Force Shifter

Logitech G29

Next Level Racing Motion Platform

Pace Wheel

READ MORE: F1 2020 Review: My Team takes Formula 1 game to another level

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Rim

Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Rim

Thrustmaster Ferrari GTE Rim

Thrustmaster GT Rim

Thrustmaster Leather 28 GT Rim

Thrustmaster LED Display

Thrustmaster PS Rim

F1 YOUR WAY: Lead a new team to glory in F1 2020

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T300

Thrustmaster T500

Thrustmaster T80

Thrustmaster T-GT

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Shifter

Venom Hurricane

Xbox One Wheels

Buttkicker

Fanatec ClubSport Shifter SQ v.15

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 Esports

Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula v2

Fanatec ClubSportWheel

Fanatec CSL Elite

Fanatec CSL Elite McLaren GT3

Fanatec Podium

Logitech Driver Force Shifter

Logitech G290 Racing Wheel

MadCatz Pro Racing

READ MORE: The best wheels to buy for F1 2020

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Rim

Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Rim

Thrustmaster Ferrari GTE Rim

Thrustmaster GT Rim

Thrustmaster Leather 28 GT Rim

VROOM VROOM: Feel the force of F1 2020 with the high-end Fanatec wheel

Thrustmaster PS Rim

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Shifter

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TS XW RACER

Thrustmaster TX

PC Wheels

PC players can use Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam controllers for F1 2020.

However, with all the other racing games available why not get a wheel for the new Formula 1 game?

Fanatec ClubSportWheel

Fanatec CSL Elite

Fanatec CSR Elite

Fanatec Podium

Leo Bodnar SimSteering v2

Logitech Driving Force GT

NEW LOCATIONS: Hanoi & Zandvoort provide very different challenges for drivers

Logitech Driving Force Pro

Logitech G25 Racing Wheel

Logitech G27 Racing Wheel

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel

READ MORE: F1 2020 Australian GP setup guide

SimXperience Accuforce v1

Thrustmaster Ferrari 430 Force Feedback Racing Wheel

Thrustmaster Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition

Thrustmaster Ferrari GT Experience

Thrustmaster Ferrari GT F430 Wireless Cockpit

Thrustmaster RGT Force Feedback Clutch Edition

Thrustmaster T100

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T300

Thrustmaster T500

Thrustmaster T-GT

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TS PC RACER

Thrustmaster TS XW RACER

Thrustmaster TX

Thrustmaster Universal Challenge 5-in-1 Racing Wheel

READ MORE: F1 2020: My Team beginner's guide