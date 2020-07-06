F1 2020: Best Prices on Deluxe Edition pre-orders for Early Access

With the brand-new Formula 1 game launching this week, here’s where to get the Deluxe Edition.

It seems almost perfect that we are getting a new F1 2020 in the week after F1 finally restarted in Austria.

While the game is scheduled to release on Friday 10 July, for those among you who want to play the game as soon as possible, there is a way to buy the game and start playing TOMORROW.

The F1 2020 Schumacher Deluxe Edition lets fans jump into the game on 7 July, and so if you haven’t yet secured your copy, here’s the best place to buy it for tomorrow.

What is the F1 2020 Deluxe Edition?

The Deluxe Edition, known also as the Schumacher Deluxe Edition, pays tribute to one of the sports greatest ever drivers, offering fans the chance to live out the Schumacher experience they’ve spent years watching.

For just £10 extra, the Deluxe Edition grants you access to four of Schumacher’s iconic cars, including his infamous Ferrari F1-2000!

STUNNING: This iconic F1 car is coming to F1 2020.

READ MORE: F1 2020 REVIEW: My Team, Career Mode, & Gameplay create stunning Formula 1 game

If the cars aren’t enough to convince you, the Deluxe Edition also comes with Schumacher’s unique race suits, helmet designs, and podium celebration, as well as his in-game model.

Best Places to buy F1 2020 Deluxe Edition

If we’ve convinced you that the Deluxe Edition is an essential purchase, here are the best places you can pick up a copy and start playing its Early Access tomorrow!

Amazon is offering the F1 2020 Schumacher Deluxe Edition for £64.99 which, if you use Prime Delivery, will be delivered to you by tomorrow!

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can also sign up for a free 30-Day trial here.

Alternatively, GAME is also offering the Schumacher Deluxe Edition for £64.99 on Xbox or PS4, including an exclusive Steelbook featuring Michael Schumacher.

EXCLUSIVE: In the UK, you can only find this Steelbook at GAME.

You can order this version today for delivery tomorrow or, if you are out working and don’t want to miss the delivery, can reserve your copy for pickup from your local store!

