EA FC fans across the world are excited to finally get their hands on the new title of EA FC 24! It feels like almost every day we are blessed with new information getting us more excited for the release of EA FC 24!

With pitch notes and deep dives on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the gameplay, we have a clear understanding of what to expect in EA FC 24!

We have a new addition to the French commentary team in EA FC 24 that has just been announced! An exciting addition with a lot of football experience! If you use French commentary in FC 24, this is very exciting news!

New confirmed commentator in EA FC

French Women's international player Laure Boulleau joins the studio for EA FC 24 French commentary alongside Omar Da Fonseca and Benjamin Da Silva. Laure Boulleau played 65 games for the French national team and over 180 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain where she spent 13 years playing and also retired at the club.

Laure Boulleau was most known for being a defender, specifically a left-back. After retirement, she spent time with the French television show 'Canal Football Club' as part of the Canal+ channel on French TV as a PSG ambassador. Thus, she has plenty of experience talking and commentating on a football match with loads of football experience too!

click to enlarge Credit: Via sportune.20minutes.fr Laure Boulleau joins EA FC!

Laure Boulleau stated that:

“It’s an incredible chance to be in a game like EA SPORTS FC 24. I can’t wait for the fans to discover my interventions and my reactions. Becoming the very first woman to occupy this role in France is also a real honor and I’m proud to keep opening doors.”

Boulleau will bring a lot of experience and passion to the French commentary team that we cannot wait to hear! If you haven't tried French commentary yet then we recommend that you give it a try in EA FC 24!

