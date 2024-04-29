FC 24 Fan Luke Littler Packs TOTS Card During Darts Walkout

With the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads out now, FC 24 Ultimate Team fans can enjoy a plethora of content as one of the biggest promos officially gets underway.

The best-performing stars from England's top-flight division are available now via packs, SBCs, and Objectives, leaving Ultimate Team users eager to get their hands on some of the most sought-after cards.

Ultimate Team requires a lot of dedication, especially at this time of year, and some fans are going to extreme lengths to bolster their squads, just ask Luke Littler!

Luke Littler Packs TOTS Card

High fives, autographs, and selfies are three things you would usually see during a darts walk-on, but it can sometimes turn out to be a little different for Luke Littler, who is often tasked with opening FC 24 Ultimate Team packs as he makes his way to the stage.

It was no different at last weekend's Austrian Darts Open, as Littler was seen packing a 94-rated TOTS Alisson Becker for one lucky spectator in the crowd!

Alisson

The darts sensation has declared his love for the popular online game mode on several occasions and admitted that he couldn't wait to get back on his Xbox to spend a "fair few bit" of his PDC World Championship winnings on FC 24 points back in January.

Littler's admission has started quite the trend during his walk-ons, which sees spectators hold out their mobile phones in the hope that he will stop to open an Ultimate Team pack on the EA FC companion app.

In a video posted on social media, a spectator can be seen holding out their mobile phone before asking Littler to open an Ultimate Team Pack, which he kindly agrees to do.

After tapping the screen to open the pack, Littler continued to sign autographs as the supporter found out that the darts player had just packed TOTS Alisson.

In disbelief at what had just happened, the spectator can be heard laughing with excitement before showing Littler who he just packed, although the Manchester United supporter didn't appear too pleased it was a Liverpool player!

