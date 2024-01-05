FC 24 & EA Set to Benefit From Luke Littler Success

We'd probably do the same thing!

EA will be hoping that FC 24 starts the new year in similar fashion to how it ended 2023, as they prepare to drop several new Ultimate Team promos including the highly anticipated TOTY!

Prior to recent Title Updates, it's no secret that FC 24 endured a tough launch back in September, with several gameplay issues leaving fans angry and disappointed.

However, after claiming top spot in the UK physical sales charts at Christmas, it's safe to say FC 24 is in a much better place, and now EA is set to benefit from further investment thanks to Darts sensation Luke Littler.

EA to benefit from Littler success

16-year-old Darts player Luke Littler caught the attention of the entire nation as he finished runner-up in his first PDC World Championship.

click to enlarge + 2 PDC World Darts Championship

It's believed a whopping 4.8 million people tuned in to watch Littler as he looked to defy all odds and become world champion.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be as Luke Humphries defeated the teenage sensation 7-4 in what was an entertaining spectacle. Despite a disappointing outcome, Littler walks away with £200,000, nearly one million Instagram followers, and a place in the Premier League Darts.

Having made history, Littler explained how he plans to spend some of his well-earned winnings, with FC 24 points at the top of his shopping list.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain following Wednesday's final, Littler admitted he couldn't wait to get back on his Xbox and revealed how he plans to spend a "fair few bit" on FC 24 points.

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Team

Let's face it, if we were ever fortunate enough to have that sort of money at his age, we'd probably do the same! At least he won't have to secretly use his parents' credit card, not that any of us have ever done that, right?!

Anyway, we pass on our congratulations to Littler for a fantastic tournament and look forward to hearing who he packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

