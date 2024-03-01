FC 24: Luke Littlers' pack luck is INSANE

Turns out Darts isn't the only thing he's good at!

01 Mar 2024 3:10 PM +00:00

It's a busy time if you are an FC 24 Ultimate Team player at the moment, with the Fantasy FC promo out now as it prepares to enter its second and final week.

FC 24 was released to the world five months ago, and promos such as Fantasy FC give players the chance to bolster their Ultimate Team squads with some of the best stars in the game as they wait for FC 25 to drop later this year.

Instead of having to be in front of their console with a controller on hand, players can now build their Ultimate Team squads wherever they are thanks to the EA FC companion app, and a few Darts spectators have been doing just that through the help of a certain Luke Littler!

Luke Littler opens FC 24 pack

It's no secret that Darts sensation Luke Littler is a big FC 24 Ultimate Team fan, with the teenager declaring his love for the online game mode on multiple occasions.

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Team

After narrowly missing out on the PDC World Championship title in January, Littler admitted he couldn't wait to get back on his Xbox and revealed how he planned to spend a "fair few bit" of his winnings on FC 24 points.

Now back in action at events across the country and the world, Littler is not only followed by a huge fanbase but also Ultimate Team, too! During his walk-on at the Premier League Darts in recent days, spectators have been holding out their mobile phones with an Ultimate Team pack ready for Littler to open.

Making his way to the stage on day five of the Premier League in Exeter last night, Littler was presented with another chance to open a pack for a fellow Ultimate Team fan, to which he kindly accepted.

After tapping the screen to open the pack, Littler continued his walk as the supporter found out that the Darts player had just packed him an 89-rated Winter Wildcards Domenico Berardi, not bad!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Sky Sports Luke Littler opened a fans' Ultimate Team pack

Visibly moved by Littler's gesture, the spectator showed his mobile to the camera to show off his new Ultimate Team card. Unfortunately for Littler, his night didn't turn out to be quite as successful after losing to Rob Cross.

If Luke Littler had the chance to open your FC 24 Ultimate Team pack, what player would you like most? Let us know in the comments below!

