Future Stars Strike Force Training Evolution FC 24 Guide: Best Players to Evolve and How to Complete

Upgrade your 85 OVR forwards!

17 Feb 2024 8:59 PM +00:00

The FC 24 Future Stars Strike Force Training Evolution has been released by EA Sports as part of the ongoing second phase of the Future Stars promo in Ultimate Team.

This paid EVO can be unlocked by spending approximately 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. Although these numbers may discourage certain gamers from participating in the challenges of this release, the upgrades available are quite appealing.

Future Stars Strike Force Training Evolution: Player Requirements

Choose a player that meets the following requirements:

click to enlarge + 2 Eligible 85 OVR Forwards

Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall Max. 85

Pace Max. 87

Dribbling Max. 87

Defending Max. 70

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Playstyles Max. 8

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle+ Rapid

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Overall +3

Rarity Evolutions III

Pace +4

Passing +5

Physicality +3

Dribbling +4

Positioning +13

Finishing +5

Future Stars Strike Force Training Objective Challenges

Here’s how to complete the Force Training objectives:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best players to choose

Take a look at some of the best choices among upgradeable players in the Future Stars Strike Force Training Evolution:

click to enlarge + 2 Adebayo Evolutions Path

Kerolin Nicoli (Trailblazers)

Denis Undav (TOTW)

Pedro Goncalves (TOTW)

Domenico Berardi (Gold)

Diogo Jota (Gold)

Dries Mertens (TOTW)

Rivaldinho (Ultimate Dynasties)

Raheem Sterling (TOTW)

Clint Dempsey (Base Hero)

Adebayo (TOTW)

