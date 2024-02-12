FC 24: FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide

A huge RB EVO out now!

The Future Stars promo is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, taking over from the Road to the Final release, and EA is dropping some fun content for all players right now.

A new Evolution has arrived and players can now upgrade a right-back of their choice by +4 OVRs in this new Future Stars-themed EVO.

With that being said, let's check out the complete guide to the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, including three player suggestions for the new Evolution.

FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution.

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 87

Physical: Max. 90

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Position: RB

Must not be: CB

click to enlarge + 3 FS Right Back Power Up Evolution Requirements

Best players for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Kyle Walker, or Achraf Hakimi, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Oscar De Marcos (Athletic Bilbao - 85 OVR)

Our first choice for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution is Athletic Bilbao right-back Oscar De Marcos and his 85-rated TOTW item. Throw De Marcos into this Evolution, and he upgrades to an 89 OVR player with some insane stats including 89 pace, 84 passing, 83 dribbling, 86 defending, and 91 physical.

Manon Revelli (Guingamp - 83 OVR)

Our next suggestion for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution is French right-back Manon Revelli who can play anywhere on either side of defence. When put into the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution, Revelli increases to an 87-rated player with 89 pace, 79 passing, 83 dribbling, 86 defending, and 89 physical, and will link well with many players.

Alex Scott (Heroes - 85 OVR)

Our final pick for the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution is Alex Scott and her 85-rated Heroes card. Not only does Scott have a cool dynamic image with the FA Cup trophy in-hand, but her card is also fantastic once evolved. The English RB increases to an 89-rated player with 89 pace, 83 passing, 81 dribbling, 87 defending, and 86 physical.

How to complete the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +4

Defending: +3

Stamina: +5

Strength: +2

Aggression: +5

click to enlarge + 3 FS Right Back Power Up Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Dribbling: +3

Stamina: +3

Strength: +4

PlayStyle+: Slide Tackle

click to enlarge + 3 FS Right Back Power Up Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges, your selected player will have upgraded by +4 OVR, and upgraded by a bunch of new stats.

Will you be completing the FS Right Back Power Up Evolution?

