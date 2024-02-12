FC 24: Future Stars Team 2 Expected Soon in Ultimate Team

More young stars incoming?!

The Future Stars promo is in full swing in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has released a bunch of content surrounding the release over the weekend, with a full squad of Future Stars players, and Icons, as well as FREE Evolutions for everyone to complete.

With many players loving the content that EA is bringing after a Team of the Year which had many people hooked, Future Stars is set to run for another week, with more players expected this Friday!

That being said, let's check out what to expect from Team 2 of Future Stars including players we would like to see feature, plus much more.

Future Stars Team 2 is expected to release on Friday 16 February at 6 pm GMT, replacing Team 1 of the promo which includes the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Lauren James, and many more incredible youngsters.

EA has released some exciting content over the weekend since Future Stars Team 1 released, and that can be expected again when Team 2 drops.

These players will be in packs for a week, and EA will likely release some content including SBCs, and Evolutions throughout the promo too.

Future Stars Team 2 Predictions

Future Stars combines Ultimate Team and Career Mode, as players with huge potentials are given special items which could be their true ratings in a few years time!

Over the years Future Stars has included some incredible players such as Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, and Frenkie De Jong, all of whom have fulfilled their potential at a young age, and we will likely see that from some players included in the FC 24 promo.

For the first time ever, we also have female players included in the Future Stars promo, and we have a prediction of 10 players who we expect to feature in Team 2.

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Destiny Udogie - Tottenham

Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid

Guillaume Restes - Toulouse

Jarrad Branthwaite - Everton

Roony Bardghji - Copenhagen

Warren Zaire-Emery - PSG

Ian Maatsen - Borussia Dortmund

Tommaso Baldanzi - Roma

