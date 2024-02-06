FC 24 Title Update 9 patch notes

Another week, another Title Update...

When we think about a game that has been out for just over four months, we expect it to be in a good place, running smoothly and hopefully providing a fun experience for players around the world.

While FC 24 has achieved the latter to a certain extent, it's become evidently clear that it has failed to provide stability despite the release of several Title Updates.

A total of eight Title Updates have been applied to FC 24 since it launched back in September last year, and number nine has just been confirmed, as EA continue to address a number of issues still lingering within its latest football title.

Just under one week since Title Update 8 went live on all platforms, EA has confirmed that Title Update 9 is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before it is released on other consoles in the near future.

Although it is refreshing to see EA taking a serious approach when it comes to fixing bugs and gameplay issues, the fact there have been so many updates within such a short space of time is not a particularly good look from a quality point of view.

Nevertheless, it appears EA remain committed to taking feedback onboard and subsequently using that to improve the FC 24 experience. With that in mind, let's take a look at the official patch notes list as part of the incoming Title Update!

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred when placing a previously Evolved Player Item in an Evolution slot.

Some Player Item rarities could have displayed incorrectly.

The News menu video player did not expand to full screen.

On rare occasions, pyrotechnics could have appeared in the centre of the pitch.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

In Player career, duplicate requests could have appeared in the Decisions tab.

Youth Players could have had the Chip Shot PlayStyles without meeting its requirements.

In Player Career, some Training Drills did not use the player’s created Pro.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Improved AI teammate positioning and marking decision making in cutback scenarios.

Reduced effectiveness of Outside Foot Shots for players with or without the Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+.

Moderately reduced Outside Foot Shot accuracy.

Reduced the maximum potential amount of top spin the ball can have from an Outside Foot Shot.

Updated player selection logic when using Secondary Contain.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee foul calling logic inside the box following a clearance attempt.

Sometimes, the attacking player could have unintentionally stumbled over a slide tackling defender’s arms when attempting to avoid them.

In some situations, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly picked up the ball after it was passed by a teammate’s foot.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some ad boards, player models, trophies, crown chants, kits, hair, sleeve sponsors and badges, boots, balls, star heads, stadium themes, VIP Areas, match scenes, and tifos.

‌Addressed the following issues:

In some set piece Skill Games, the defensive wall was not always positioned as intended.

In some set piece Practice Arena situations, the defending side did not always position their wall as intended.

Addressed instances of the UI not displaying correctly during some Skill Games.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder text and images.

There is no confirmed release date for Title Update 9 at the time of writing, but EA has dropped previous updates around 24 hours after confirming the patch notes, so it could go live on PS4 & Xbox One as early as Wednesday 7 February.

In terms of Title Update 9 arriving on all platforms, previous release dates indicate it could be just under a week before it goes live on Next Gen consoles.

We will update this page as and when new information is available, so be sure to keep an eye out for further details right here!

