FC 24: Team of the Year Defenders are here! Ft. van Dijk, Renard & More!

Team of the Year is in full swing, and a new set of players has just dropped into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With a constant stream of content being released into Ultimate Team, players can now try their luck by packing the TOTY defenders!

We will go through each defender giving you all the information about their TOTY cards and give you more information on what to expect for the rest of TOTY, so let's dive in!

TOTY Defenders Out Now

Eight more players have been dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Team of the Year defenders replacing the TOTY midfielders on 23 January at 6 pm GMT.

These insane cards are available for just two days individually before the entire Men's and Women's Team of the Year releases on 25 January!

Amongst the defenders in packs now are some of the best players in the world, and we have some insane cards available from both the Men's and Women's TOTY.

TOTY Defenders

EA has given some insane upgrades to these TOTY defenders and their cards look insane!

We will go through each player, starting with the Men's TOTY defenders, highlighting all of their insane stats and new PlayStyles, so let's check out all the TOTY defenders.

Alisson (Liverpool - 95 OVR)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been included in Team of the Year and EA has given the Brazilian a 95-rated card. Now the best goalkeeper in the game, based on rating, Alisson has some fantastic stats including, 93 diving, 92 handling, 92 kicking, 95 reflexing, 64 speed, and 96 positioning, which is simply insane all-round! Alisson will be tough to beat in between the sticks in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Alisson

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen - 94 OVR)

Much to the surprise of many this year, Jeremie Frimpong is the RB in Team of the Year! Many anticipated Trent Alexander-Arnold to be the right-back, but instead he has been nominated as a 12th Player. Frimpong though looks incredible, and his performances have skyrocketed over the past year. He has a 94-rated card with 99 pace, 80 shooting, 89 passing, 95 dribbling, 88 defending, and 84 physical, Frimpong is part of the 'Gullit Gang.' He also has the Rapid PS+ and the Whipped Pass PS+.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Frimpong

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 96 OVR)

If you've had enough of playing with his gold card, then perhaps now is the time to upgrade, with Virgil van Dijk's insane TOTY item. EA has given the Dutchman a 96 OVR card with 88 pace, 82 passing, 82 dribbling, 96 defending, and 93 physical, making him easily the best CB in FC 24. Van Dijk also has the Anticipate PS+, and the Block PS+, so best of luck trying to get past him!

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY van Dijk

Ruben Dias (Manchester City - 95 OVR)

Fresh off the back of a treble winning year, Ruben Dias is the second Men's TOTY centre-back, and he has very similar stats to Van Dijk's TOTY item. The Portuguese defender has been given a 95-rated card with 88 pace, 81 passing, 83 dribbling, 95 defending, and 93 physical. These two partnered together would be impossible to get past, especially considering Dias has the Bruiser and Intercept PS+!

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Dias

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 94 OVR)

Another 'Gullit Gang' full-back is here, and Theo Hernandez receives his second Team of the Year item in as many years. Once again the AC Milan LB is 94-rated, and has some incredible stats including 98 pace, 82 shooting, 87 passing, 89 dribbling, 88 defending, and 92 physical. He also has the Quick Step PS+ and the Jockey PS+, seeming the perfect LB for the entirety of the FC 24 cycle.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Hernandez

Mary Earps (Manchester United - 94 OVR)

Manchester United GK Mary Earps is the second goalkeeper available in packs now, and she looks fantastic! With a 94-rated card and stats including, 91 diving, 91 handling, 91 kicking, 94 reflexes, and 94 positioning, Earps looks a solid GK. Earps will likely be the cheapest TOTY, however, and despite her insane card, standing at just 5'8 is the only issue that FC 24 players will have with this card.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Earps

Ona Batlle (Barcelona - 95 OVR)

Barcelona had a tremendous 2023, and Spanish RB Ona Batlle has been voted as the RB for the Women's TOTY! EA has given Batlle a 95 OVR card with some fantastic stats which are all 80+, with 95 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 90 dribbling, 91 defending, and 84 physical. Batlle can play either side of the defence, and also has the Incisive Pass, and the Jockey PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Batlle

Wendie Renard (Lyon - 95 OVR)

Lyon captain Wendie Renard is now available in packs and she has a fantastic CB Team of the Year. The French international has been given a 95-rated card with 87 pace, 76 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 96 defending, and 90 physical, which is incredibly close to being part of the 'Gullit Gang.' Renard has also been given the Aerial PS+ and the Anticipate PS+, so she will be very difficult to score against.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Renard

Millie Bright (Chelsea - 94 OVR)

Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright is amongst the defenders for the Women's TOTY and she has a great card. With 85 pace, 80 shooting, 84 passing, 82 dribbling, 94 defending, and 96 physical, this card is absolutely stacked, and will be very sought-after. Bright also has the Bruiser and Aerial PlayStyle+, making for a solid defender, and even better than the likes of Ronald Koeman who has similar stats.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Bright

Sakina Karchaoui (PSG - 95 OVR)

French left-backs have been a common theme in FC 24 Ultimate Team and we have another insane addition in Sakina Karchaoui. The PSG left-back has been given a 95-rated TOTY item with 96 pace, 91 passing, 96 dribbling, 90 defending, and 82 physical, making for a strong, pacey defender. She also has the Block PS+, as well as the Whipped Pass PS+, so she will be deadly from crossing situations.

click to enlarge + 10 TOTY Karchaoui

There we have it, those are all of the Team of the Year defenders out in packs now, along with the brand-new set of TOTY Icons!

Who will you pack from Team of the Year?

