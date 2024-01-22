FC 24: TOTY 12th Player Vote Open

Which players will you pick?

Team of the Year is in full swing, and with the midfielders currently out in packs, EA has released the three names for both the Men's and Women's TOTY, that have been nominated for the 12th player vote.

Each year EA releases the entire squad of TOTY players, with an extra player included based on those who narrowly missed out, and FC 24 fans can now vote for their 12th player.

We will go through each player included in the vote for both the men's and women's teams, and show you how to select your winner, so let's check it out.

TOTY 12th Player Vote Open Now

EA has just released the vote for the Men's and Women's TOTY 12th players, with one of three nominees being given a Team of the Year item for each team.

Fans will have just a few days to decide on which player they want to see included in the Team of the Year squad which releases on 26 January at 6 pm GMT.

Players can vote by opening a pack on FC 24 Ultimate Team, which has been automatically added to their store, and the player you choose will be available in your club as a loan for one match, and the one with the most votes by fans will become a Team of the Year.

TOTY 12th Player Nominees

There are six nominees for the TOTY 12th player vote, with three for the Men's TOTY and another three for the Women's TOTY.

We will highlight each of the nominees suggesting why we think they should be chosen as the 12th player, starting with the men's nominees and then the women's, so let's take a look.

click to enlarge + 2 Men's TOTY 12th Player Vote

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

A Team of the Year without Cristiano Ronaldo is like Christmas without presents, and CR7 has to be available to vote for if Lionel Messi is also included, it just makes sense. The two legends of the game have competed for years, and Ronaldo is still firing in goals in the Saudi Pro League. With 52 goals to his name in 2023, Ronaldo deserves a place in TOTY.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to receive a TOTY card but missed out surprisingly to Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. He has already been included in two Team of the Year's before, so this wouldn't be a bad shout if he were to become the 12th player. He will also have some incredible passing stats that would rival Kevin De Bruyne.

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

The final men's player to be nominated for the Team of the Year 12th player is Uruguayan international Fede Valverde, who has an incredible regular gold card in Ultimate Team with 80+ stats in all areas. An upgraded TOTY item would be ridiculous and would partner very well with TOTY Jude Bellingham who has 90+ stats in all but his shooting!

click to enlarge + 2 Women's TOTY 12th Player Vote

Estefania Banini - Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Estefania Banini is the first nominee for the Women's TOTY 12th player, and she would make for a great CAM in FC 24 Ultimate Team with an upgraded card. Banini is one of two Liga F players who have been nominated for the 12th player, and by joining TOTY would partner many players from the league dominating the very first Women's TOTY.

Olga Carmona - Real Madrid

From one side of Madrid to another, Olga Carmona is the second nominee for the Women's TOTY 12th player vote, and this one feels deserved! Carmona won the World Cup for Spain in 2023, as they beat the favourites England in Australia, and has also been performing well for Real Madrid, who missed out on the Liga F title to Barcelona. Carmona was our choice for the 12th player pick in the TOTY predictions.

Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg

The final female nominee for the TOTY 12th player vote is none other than German striker Alexandra Popp, who was unlucky to miss out on the Team of the Year XI. Popp scored 16 goals and assisted five times in the Frauen-Bundesliga last season, as Wolfsburg narrowly missed out on the title to Bayern Munich, and Popp also scored four goals in three games in the World Cup. A prolific goal scorer, Popp would have insane shooting if she received a TOTY.

Which player from each of the men's and women's nominees will be choosing as your TOTY 12th player?

