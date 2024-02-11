A new TOTW is arriving!

We are here again for our regular weekly update on the FC 24 TOTW 22 predictions for the popular Ultimate Team mode of the EA Sports FC 24 football simulator.

The Team of the Week promo has a long-standing history and is cherished by fans of the Ultimate Team mode as it recognizes the outstanding performances in the real football world every week. The Team of the Week has undergone significant changes compared to previous editions, featuring players who have showcased exceptional skills and abilities.

Just like newspapers worldwide, the FC 24 Ultimate Team also acknowledges and celebrates these players. Now let’s check out the FC 24 TOTW 22 predictions after an exciting game week.

FC 24 TOTW 22 will be released on Wednesday, 14 February at 6 pm GMT.

FC 24 TOTW 22 Predictions – Starters

click to enlarge + 2 TOTW 22 Predictions

Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin) – GK – 79 → 84

4 Saves & Clean Sheet / 1-0 win against Wolfsburg / 8.1 WhoScored match rating

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) – LB – 80 → 85

1 Assist & Clearance off the line / 2-1 win against Aston Villa / 8.3 WhoScored match rating

Toby Alderweireld (Antwerpen) – CB – 81 → 87

2 Goals & Clean Sheet / 4-0 win against RWD Molenbeek / 8.3 WhoScored match rating

Jordan Teze (Twente) – RB – 76 → 86

1 Goal & 2 Assists / 5-1 win against FC Volendam / 8.2 WhoScored match rating

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – CDM – 85 → 88

click to enlarge + 2 Declan Rice

1 Goal & 2 Assists / 6-0 win against West Ham United / 9.8 WhoScored match rating

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) – CM – 84 → 87

2 Goals / 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest / 8.2 WhoScored match rating

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona Women) – CM – 90 → 92

2 Assists / 3-0 win against Sevilla

Clara Mateo (Paris FC Women) – CM – 84 → 87

3 Goals & 1 Assist / 6-2 win against Bordeaux

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) – RW - 78 → 86

2 Goals / 4-0 win against Lecce / 8.8 WhoScored match rating

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) – LW – 89 → 90

1 Goal & 2 Assists / 4-0 win against Girona / 9.8 WhoScored match rating

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – ST – 91 → 93

2 Goals / 2-0 win against Everton / 8.7 WhoScored match rating

FC 24 TOTW 22 Predictions – Bench

Josip Stanisic (Leverkusen) – RWB – 75 → 83

1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 3-0 win against Bayern Munich / 8.4 WhoScored match rating

Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) – CM – 78 → 84

1 Goal / 2-1 win against Montpellier / 8.7 WhoScored match rating

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) – CAM – 80 → 85

1 Goal / 4-1 win against Genoa / 8.4 WhoScored match rating

Blair Spittal (Motherwell) – CAM – 65 → 83

2 Goals & 1 Assist / 5-0 win against Ross County / 10.0 WhoScored match rating

David Costa (Lens) – CAM – 74 → 83

1 Goal & 1 Assist / 3-1 win against Strasbourg / 8.5 WhoScored match rating

Trincão (Sporting) – RW – 77 → 85

1 Goal & 1 Assist / 5-0 win against Braga / 9.0 WhoScored match rating

Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) – ST – 74 → 83

1 Goal & 1 Assist / 2-1 win against Toulouse / 9.3 WhoScored match rating

FC 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes | How to complete Showdown Chukwueze SBC | RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolutions Guide | Constant FC 24 Title Updates Reflect Badly on EA | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.