FC 24 TOTW 22 Out Now

14 Feb 2024 6:42 PM +00:00

With FC 24 Ultimate Team preparing to welcome Team 2 of the Future Stars promo, TOTW 22 has just gone live, and plenty of big names are included.

As they do every week, EA has released 18 players into packs as informs, rewarding them for their performances over the weekend of football fixtures as teams continue to battle it out at the top and bottom of the table in their respective leagues.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 22, including all featured players and official stats, so let's take a look at who has been selected!

TOTW 22 out now

TOTW 22 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 14 February at 6 pm GMT.

Players included in the drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 23 subsequently replaces them, so if you want to add a certain TOTW 22 player to your squad, now is the time to do it.

For the last two weeks, EA has increased the minimum rating threshold of TOTW items by +2, meaning all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR, and the same has been applied to TOTW 22.

Although some players possess better inform cards than others, the new rating threshold means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter who it is!

TOTW 22 players

There are 18 new TOTW players now available in Ultimate Team packs, and several big names arguably make this one of the best Team of the Week drops in FC 24 so far.

TOTW 22 is dominated by stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and more, with some familiar names receiving noticeable upgrades to their OVR.

We will highlight some of the highest-rated players in TOTW 22, before listing the rest of the inclusions below.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - 93 OVR)

He may have been out of action recently due to injury, but it hasn't taken Erling Haaland long to get back among the goals, bagging a brace during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend. The Norwegian's display means he receives his second Team of the Week item of the season, which is 93-rated compared to his previous 92-rated inform card.

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Vinicius Jr has gone slightly under the radar this season, but the Brazilian reminded everyone that he remains one of the best wingers in the world during Real Madrid's impressive 4-0 win over second-placed Girona, scoring once and providing two assists. This is Vini Jr's first TOTW card in FC 24, and it certainly doesn't disappoint.

Declan Rice (Arsenal - 87 OVR)

West Ham fans were treated to another Declan Rice masterclass at the London Stadium over the weekend, but unfortunately for them, he was in Arsenal colours as Mikel Arteta's side thrashed the Hammers 6-0. The English midfielder set up two goals before scoring a stunner from range, earning him his first FC 24 TOTW card.

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 22:

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna - 88 OVR)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich Women - 87 OVR)

Aldana Cometti (Madrid CFF Women - 87 OVR)

Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin - 87 OVR)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC Women - 87 OVR)

Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp - 87 OVR)

Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen - 85 OVR)

Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP - 85 OVR)

Denis Zakaria (Monaco - 85 OVR)

David Costa (Lens - 85 OVR)

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United - 85 OVR)

Jaime Mata (Getafe CF - 85 OVR)

Marco Grull (Rapid Wien - 85 OVR)

Pelle van Amersfoort (SC Heerenveen - 85 OVR)

