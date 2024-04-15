FC 24: TOTS Live players LEAKED Ft. Ballon d'Or winner

Team of the Season is about to begin, as we countdown the days until the start of the best promo in Ultimate Team, which is expected to begin this week!

FC 24 promises to throw the best TOTS party to date, with a huge amount of content upcoming, fans can start to let the excitement take over!

Get your packs saved, as TOTS Live is rumoured to be the first phase of the beloved Team of the Season promo, and we will dive into all of the leaks so far!

TOTS Live has been rumoured to be the next promo set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Team of the Season campaign about to begin, fans will be desperate to get their hands on as many blue cards as possible!

With leaks dropped onto social media from several reliable sources, we expect TOTS Live to be released into packs on Friday 19 April at 6 pm BST.

Credit: AsyFutTrader TOTS Live Raphinha Leak

These new players are said to be replacing the TOTS Warmup Series, with a batch of 'Best of TOTW' players in packs currently.

Several leaks have been dropped onto social media through different content creators in the FC 24 community, with @AsyFutTrader, @Fut_scoreboard, and @WetDesignFUT releasing a bunch of names.

TOTS Live leaked players

TOTS Live is expected to be released this Friday, and all of the players included in the promo will be given live cards, meaning they have a chance to be upgraded based on their club and individual performances.

The potential upgrades to the TOTS Live cards are as follows:

2 wins in 4 matches = +1 OVR Upgrade

8 club goals in 4 matches = +1 OVR Upgrade

Credit: AsyFutTrader TOTS Live Upgrade Path Leak

That means that even if you pack a player with a lower OVR than another, they could be upgraded and have an even more insane card in the future!

So, now we are aware of the rumoured upcoming promo, let's take a look at the list of players leaked to feature in TOTS Live!

Here are the players leaked to feature in TOTS Live:

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

Jonathan Clauss - Marseille

Jeremy Doku - Manchester City

Kai Havertz - Arsenal

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Lucas Vazquez - Real Madrid

Yann Aurel Bisseck - Inter Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - AC Milan

John McGinn - Aston Villa

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad

Raphinha - Barcelona

Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Allan Saint-Maximin - Al Ahli

Max Beier - Hoffenheim

Pietro Hincapie - Bayer Leverkusen

Gabri Veiga - Al Ahli

Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray

Nicolas Otamendi - Benfica

Antonee Robinson - Fulham

Morgan Weaver - Portland Thorns

Mayra Ramirez - Chelsea

Matthieu Udol - FC Metz

TOTS Live looks like it will be a great start to the Team of the Season campaign and it is rumoured that over 30 cards will be released during TOTS Live, with a mix of men's and women's players for the first time in Ultimate Team history!

Are you excited for Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!