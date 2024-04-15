Why There Won't be TOTW 31 in FC 24

The next few weeks in FC 24 Ultimate Team are set to be the most exciting yet, with the highly anticipated TOTS promo fast approaching.

Team of the Season has established itself as one of the most popular promos in Ultimate Team, as the best players from football's biggest leagues are rewarded with significantly upgraded cards in recognition of their performances throughout the year.

As EA's full attention switches to TOTS, however, the TOTW cycle is now over with Team of the Week 30 representing the final one in FC 24.

FC 24 TOTW cycle ends

TOTW 30 was the final Team of the Week of FC 24 as EA prepares to welcome Team of the Season to Ultimate Team.

After TOTW 30 landed on 10 April, the official EA SPORTS FC social media account confirmed that the latest set of informs would be the last to feature in FC 24.

Team of the Weeks have dropped every Wednesday since FC 24 was released back in September, but with the TOTS Warm Up Series out now and TOTS Live reportedly up next, focus is switching to one of the biggest in-game events of the year.

In preparation for the main Team of the Season promo, the TOTS Warm Up Series went live on Friday and includes the best informs to have been featured in every Team of the Week since FC 24's launch, all of whom are out now in packs.

A 92-rated Aitana Bonmati and Kylian Mbappe are among the "Best Of" TOTW stars available, in addition to several player SBCs and Evolutions, with even more expected between now and Friday.

The first phase of the Team of the Season promo is expected to be kickstarted by TOTS Live, which is rumoured to release into packs on Friday 19 April at 6 pm BST.

According to various leakers such as @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard, all of the players included in TOTS Live will be given live cards, meaning they have a chance to be upgraded based on their club and individual performances.

How excited are you for TOTS in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

