FC 24 is in full swing, and players have been loving the new game for the most part!

Fans love FC 24, however, with every new game comes a lot of bugs that need fixing, and EA has updated one specific thing in their latest patch.

FC 24 update

In Title Update 2, EA has addressed an issue regarding the menus, with players struggling to navigate through them in Ultimate Team quickly, which made for long waiting times and crashes.

Here's what EA had to say:

"Title Update #2 is now available for the PS4/PS5/XB1/XBSX|S/PC versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of several stability issues, including those that some players may have experienced in Ultimate Team menus.

More possible FC 24 updates

This is the first of plenty of updates that will come to FC 24, and we expect more in the future.

Career Mode fans have been strong about their views of the newest updates in their favourite game mode, with the game crashing when a coach is released.

