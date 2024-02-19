FC 24: How to complete Showdown Mac Allister SBC - Costs & Solutions

Will this midfielder get a mega upgrade?

19 Feb 2024 6:10 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team with two Showdown players now available in the game.

Showdown SBCs are back and with Liverpool and Chelsea going head-to-head in the Carabao Cup Final this weekend, there are two players up for grabs in Ultimate Team.

We will cover the Liverpool side of things in this piece by giving you the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Alexis Mac Allister SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Showdown Mac Allister SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new set of Showdown cards have dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson the recipients of upgraded items in the game.

Liverpool face Chelsea this weekend in the Carabao Cup Final, with the winner of the match being given an upgrade on their Showdown item, so making the right choice is vital.

EA has given Mac Allister an 87-rated Showdown item with some incredible stats including 83 pace, 86 shooting, 89 passing, 90 dribbling, 79 defending, and 81 physical, and these could increase further if Liverpool beat Chelsea this weekend.

click to enlarge + 4 Showdown Mac Allister

The Argentine midfielder also has the Pinged Pass PlayStyle+ on this new card.

Linking Mac Allister into your Ultimate Team won't be difficult with great links to Liverpool players and Argentinians alike, so here are the cheapest solutions so you can add Showdown Mac Allister to your Ultimate Team.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Liverpool

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Mac Allister to your Ultimate Team for around 173k coins.

Future Stars Team 2 Out Now | Fantasy FC Heroes Promo Coming Soon | FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over FC 24 "Packs For You" Section | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.