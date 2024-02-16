FC 24: Future Stars Team 2 Out Now

The second team is here!

16 Feb 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

The first week of the Future Stars promo has been and gone, which means it's time for Team 2 to enter the limelight in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars has been in full swing for the last seven days, with EA dropping a bunch of content surrounding the release including packs, SBCs, and Evolutions for everyone to enjoy.

With the promo set to run for another week, more players, both past and present, are now available in Team 2, so let's check out who features!

Future Stars Team 2 out now

Team 2 of the Future Stars promo is out now in Ultimate Team, and there are even more insane players included as the promo enters its second week.

The promo got underway on 9 February and is expected to run until 23 February at 6 pm GMT, so if you are looking to pack a Future Stars player from the latest team, then the clock is ticking.

Highlighting some of the best young talents in the game right now, the Future Stars promo sees selected players receive heavily upgraded special items that could resemble their future cards in EA FC games moving forward.

click to enlarge + 5 Future Stars Team 2

Replacing Team 1 of the promo which included the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Lauren James, and many more talented youngsters, Team 2 is just as good if not better, with some insane cards featured.

As was the case with Team 1, EA will also release more players via themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding Future Stars Team 2.

Future Stars Team 2 players

Players from Team 2 of the Future Stars promo are in packs right now, and you can find some incredible cards in the latest drop.

Just like we saw with Team 1, a mixture of male and female footballing stars have been included in Team 2, resulting in another incredible line-up.

Below, we will highlight three of the best players included in Future Stars Team 2 before listing the rest, so without further ado, let's find out who you could be adding to your squad!

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 91 OVR)

Sitting in 10th place in the Premier League, Chelsea has struggled massively under Mauricio Pochettino so far, but similarly to Alejandro Garnacho who featured in Team 1, Cole Palmer has impressed for an inconsistent side, establishing himself as a key part of the Blues' attack. As a result, Palmer has received a 91-rated Future Stars card with 94 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, and 91 dribbling, in addition to the Quick Step and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 5 Future Stars Palmer

Selma Bacha (Lyon - 91 OVR)

Another player who comes with an insane 91-rated Future Stars card is FC 24 fan favourite and Lyon defender, Selma Bacha. Many will no doubt already have the RTTK Bacha card which proved highly popular among Ultimate Team users, but her new item is set to knock it out of the park. Bacha's Future Stars card includes 92 pace, 80 shooting, 90 passing, 87 dribbling, 85 defending, and 86 physical. The LB also has the Block and the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 5 Future Stars Bacha

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG - 90 OVR)

As one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the game, it shouldn't come as a surprise that PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery has an immense Future Stars card in Team 2. Receiving a huge +16 upgrade to his original OVR, the Frenchman is a no-brainer for your midfield, offering 90 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 90 dribbling, 85 defending, and 87 physical. If that wasn't impressive enough, Zaire-Emery also comes with the Press Proven and Technical PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 5 Future Stars Zaire-Emery

Here are the rest of the players now available in Future Stars Team 2:

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund - 89 OVR)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United - 89 OVR)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club - 89 OVR)

Rico Lewis (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United - 88 OVR)

Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna - 88 OVR)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace - 88 OVR)

Bafode Diakite (LOSC Lille - 87 OVR)

Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt - 87 OVR)

Luca Netz (Borussia Monchengladbach - 86 OVR)

Future Stars Icons Team 2

Alongside a full squad of Future Stars players, EA has also released a handful of Future Stars Icons just as they did with Team 1 when the promo first went live.

Celebrating those who were viewed as some of the most gifted youngsters early on in their careers, these legendary players set the example for the stars of today, and deservedly feature as part of the promo.

It will be a challenge to find a Future Stars Icon in packs, but if you are lucky enough to get your hands on any, then you will have the luxury of having them in your team or deciding to make a huge chunk of coins from their sale. It's a win-win scenario!

click to enlarge + 5 Future Stars Icons Team 2

Here are the Future Stars Icons now available in Team 2:

Zinedine Zidane - 96 OVR

Zico - 93 OVR

Rivaldo - 92 OVR

David Beckham - 91 OVR

Kelly Smith - 91 OVR

Pavel Nedved - 90 OVR

Carles Puyol - 90 OVR

Gennaro Gattuso - 89 OVR

Fantasy FC Heroes Promo Coming Soon | Future Stars Out Now | FS Right Back Power Up Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over FC 24 "Packs For You" Section | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.