Prime Gaming Pack 6 Expected Release Date & Rewards

20 Feb 2024 1:36 PM +00:00

It's been an exhilarating start to the new year in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping lots of exciting content including TOTY, RTTF and most recently, Future Stars.

Whilst the Future Stars frenzy continues as the promo enters its second and final week in the online mode, eligible players can now get their hands on even more Ultimate Team items after Prime Gaming Pack 5 went live.

The latest set of Prime rewards will be available to redeem for 27 days, before they are subsequently replaced by pack number 6 in the coming weeks. With that said, let's take a look at what we know about the March Prime Gaming Pack so far!

Whilst an official release date for Prime Gaming Packs isn't usually communicated in advance, it is all but confirmed by Amazon when they drop a new pack every month.

That's because the duration of each pack is highlighted on the Prime Gaming website, and as we have seen since FC 24's launch, the next pack will be released within 24 hours of its predecessor's expiry.

With this trend in mind, we expect Prime Gaming Pack 6 will drop on or around 18 March, considering that's when Pack 5 concludes.

Prime Gaming Pack 6 expected rewards

Similarly to the release dates, EA and Prime have also set a trend when it comes to the rewards included in packs, with each one containing the same items so far, except the loan player.

Again, based on this trend, there is a good chance Prime Gaming Pack 6 comes with the following contents:

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

1x Player Pick with min OVR 81+ (Untradeable)

6x Rare Consumables

1x Player Loan

Prime Gaming Pack 5 did throw in a slight surprise, with the player loan featuring a random Base Hero, so we could see more promo items included in future packs.

How to get Prime Gaming Packs

The FC 24 Prime Gaming Packs are only available if you have an Amazon Prime account. For those who have, you can link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

