FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Havertz SBC - costs & solutions

EA Sports has recently launched a new Winter Wildcards player Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The challenge involves Kai Havertz being transformed into a left-back version, which is quite intriguing and exciting as Havertz is an attacker in real life. The Winter Wildcards promo features many footballers who have received unusual position-swapped versions.

Kai Havertz is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to the numerous overpowered special cards he has received over the years. However, this German superstar has never had a defensive item available, making his latest Winter Wildcards SBC more appealing to players.

Let’s check out how to complete Kai Havertz SBC in FC 24.

EA FC 24 Kai Havertz - cheapest solutions

EA Sports has already announced all the player Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) that will be added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during the Winter Wildcards event. However, Kai Havertz's challenge has surprised many by providing him with a defensive boost and positioning him as a left-back in the game.

The Winter Wildcards promo is known for its unpredictability and excitement, which is why it's a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team. This event has already introduced several players with changed positions, such as a central midfield version of Alex Grimaldo and a goalkeeper card of the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy. Kai Havertz is the latest addition to this list.

To unlock this Arsenal FC superstar, you will need to complete two segments of the SBC, each with its own requirements and pack rewards. Here are the specific requirements of each segment:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of completing this SBC is around 170,000 coins. This is not surprising, considering the high price of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards and 87-rated fodder items on Ultimate Team's transfer market.

However, you can lower this cost by completing upgrade SBCs and the latest 83+ TOTW Player Pick SBC to obtain untradeable fodder items that you can use in Kai's Squad Building Challenge.

What you can expect from Kai Havertz SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 87-rated left-back showcases these key stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 77

Dribbling: 87

Passing: 87

Defending: 85

Physicality: 84

Kai Havertz possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as impressive PlayStyles such as Whipped Pass, Technical, and Aerial. In EA FC 24, this card is a valuable addition to any Ultimate Team seeking a Premier League left-back. It makes the SBC investment worthwhile for gamers.

