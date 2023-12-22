FC 24: Winter Wildcards Team 1 Out Now!

The perfect Christmas present!

EA has just dropped a brand-new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the perfect Christmas content to get stuck into!

Winter Wildcards Team 1 is here, and it is stacked with insane players including Icons and current players, all available now in packs.

Together we will go through all of the players included in Winter Wildcards Team 1, so let's dive in.

Winter Wildcards Team 1 Out Now

The latest promo is here, just in time for Christmas, and Winter Wildcards will provide us with all the content we need over the festive period.

Winter Wildcards Team 1 has just dropped and released on 22 December at 6 pm GMT.

The squad of 23 players will be available in packs for a week, until 29 December, when it is replaced by Winter Wildcards Team 2.

Winter Wildcards Team 1 Players

Winter Wildcards Team 1 is stacked, and the players included in the promo are game-changers.

From record-breaking Icons to Ballon d'Or winning women's players, this promo has it all.

We will highlight the three highest-rated players in the promo before listing the rest below.

Pele (Icon - 96 OVR)

The headline player in Winter Wildcards Team 1 is one of the greatest of all time, and Pele's card looks incredible. The Brazilian forward has been given an insane 96-rated card with top-quality stats to match. Pele has 94 pace, 95 shooting, 90 passing, and 95 dribbling, and if you manage to pack Pele then you will be sorted for the rest of FC 24!

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona - 92 OVR)

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is the headline current player in Winter Wildcards Team 1, and has an incredible first upgraded promo card of FC 24! The Spanish Ballon d'Or winner has been given a 92 OVR, and her standout stats are 91 shooting, 92 passing, and 93 dribbling, making her the perfect attacking midfielder.

Marco Van Basten (Icon - 92 OVR)

Dutch Icon Marco Van Basten also has a 92-rated card, as he is part of the Winter Wildcard Icons, and he has been given a position change to CAM. Therefore, EA has given Van Basten some incredible stats for his position, and he has 84 pace, 87 shooting, 90 passing, and 88 dribbling. With passing being his standout stat, he could be a good alternative for the Ultimate Dynasties Zidane SBC.

Here are the rest of the players included in Winter Wildcards Team 1:

Didier Drogba (Icon - 91 OVR)

Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Icon - 91 OVR)

Gary Lineker (Icon - 91 OVR)

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 91 OVR)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave - 90 OVR)

Fernando Torres (Icon - 89 OVR)

Michael Owen (Icon - 89 OVR)

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund - 89 OVR)

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 89 OVR)

Ian Rush (Icon - 88 OVR)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea - 87 OVR)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid - 87 OVR)

Raphinha (Barcelona - 87 OVR)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona - 86 OVR)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace - 85 OVR)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq - 85 OVR)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon - 84 OVR)

