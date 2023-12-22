FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Martinelli SBC - Costs & Solutions

A great card to kick off the Winter promo!

The festive period is in full swing, and EA has just dropped the Winter Wildcards promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

With the new promo comes a ton of content throughout the game mode, and there is a brand-new Winter Wildcard SBC for all players to complete!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Martinelli SBC, so let's get stuck in!

Winter Wildcards Martinelli SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the Winter Wildcards promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, which includes a stacked squad of players plus some incredible Icon cards, and they have also released a new SBC to go with it!

click to enlarge + 7 Winter Wildcards Martinelli

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is now available as a Winter Wildcard SBC in Ultimate Team, and he looks insane.

The Brazilian has been given an 89-rated card with some incredible stats, including 92 pace, 90 dribbling, 83 shooting, and 82 passing!

Chemistry won't be an issue for Martinelli, with plenty of Brazilian Premier League players, and Arsenal players with fantastic special cards in Ultimate Team.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Gabriel Martinelli SBC!

Arsenal

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Arsenal

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Brazil

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Martinelli to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC should cost you around 725k coins!

