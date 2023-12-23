FC 24: How to complete Icon Hernandez SBC - costs & solutions

Get the Mexican striker cheaply!

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has been released on schedule, and players can now add another legend to their squads by completing it. The reward for completing this challenge is a special promo edition of the striker's base card, which comes with significant boosts to his key stats. The best part is that you don't need to rely on any packs to get this card.

To determine whether you should attempt this SBC, it's important to estimate the number of coins you'll need to beat the challenge. The best way to get an idea of how much you'll have to spend is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC.

EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez - cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC will cost around 105,000 coins if you gather all the necessary cards from the FUT market. However, you can save some coins by using cards that are already available in Ultimate Team. This will also help you to keep some coins aside for other purposes.

This is one of the most affordable Icon SBCs offered in Ultimate Team this year, and you'll get an 88-rated ST card. Its main strengths are its 90 Pace and 88 Shooting, which complement its 4-star Skills and 4-star Weak Foot.

Moreover, the card features several beneficial playstyles, including the Trivela+. Trivela shots are one of the main ways to score goals in this game's competitive scene, and the inclusion of this playstyle certainly adds value to the card. While Luis' item may not be one of the best forward cards at present, its cost is quite reasonable.

EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez – Tasks

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is a complex challenge that requires completing six tasks, each with its own set of requirements. All six tasks must be completed before the SBC expires to unlock Luis Hernandez's special card. Here are the requirements you need to meet in order to beat this challenge:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11 Player level: Exactly Silver # of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Squad rating: Min 79 # of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - El- Matador

# of players from Mexico: Min 1 IF players: Min 1 Squad rating: Min 83 # of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 84 # of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85 # of players in the squad: 11

