FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC - Costs & Solutions

The newest promo is out now and Winter Wildcards has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team!
With the latest release, EA has dropped tons of content, and there is now a Winter Wildcards Icon available as an SBC for all players to complete!
Dutch Icon Ruud Gullit is now available as a Winter Wildcards SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.
Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's a huge card!
Dutch Icon Ruud Gullit is now available as a Winter Wildcards Icon, and his SBC is now in the game.
EA has given Gullit an 89-rated Winter Wildcards Icon card, which is lower rated than his Base Icon item, however, it looks incredible.
Gullit has insane stats including 83 pace, 82 shooting, 86 passing, 85 dribbling, and 85 physical, and although pricey, he is a player that will slot into every Ultimate Team squad.
Now that you know what kind of card you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in Starting 11 and subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Winter Wildcards Icon Loan Gullit (5 Games)
Oranje Machine Captain
Requirements:
- Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
The Dutch Tulip
Requirements:
- Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Blue is the new Red
Requirements:
- Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have completed all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit to your Ultimate Team.
