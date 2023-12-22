FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC - Costs & Solutions

Dutch Icon!

The newest promo is out now and Winter Wildcards has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team!

With the latest release, EA has dropped tons of content, and there is now a Winter Wildcards Icon available as an SBC for all players to complete!

Dutch Icon Ruud Gullit is now available as a Winter Wildcards SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's a huge card!

Dutch Icon Ruud Gullit is now available as a Winter Wildcards Icon, and his SBC is now in the game.

EA has given Gullit an 89-rated Winter Wildcards Icon card, which is lower rated than his Base Icon item, however, it looks incredible.

click to enlarge + 20 Winter Wildcards Gullit

Gullit has insane stats including 83 pace, 82 shooting, 86 passing, 85 dribbling, and 85 physical, and although pricey, he is a player that will slot into every Ultimate Team squad.

Now that you know what kind of card you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in Starting 11 and subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 On a Loan

Reward:

Winter Wildcards Icon Loan Gullit (5 Games)

Oranje Machine Captain

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 Oranje Machine Captain

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

The Dutch Tulip

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 The Dutch Tulip

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Blue is the new Red

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 Blue is the new Red

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 League Finesse

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 League Legend

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 Top-notch

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 20 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have completed all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Icon Gullit to your Ultimate Team.

