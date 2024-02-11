FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC - Costs & Solutions

Running with the Wolf!

The latest addition to FC 24 Ultimate Team is the release of the Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC. This special card can be obtained by completing the SBC and is now available starting from 11 February at 6 PM BST.

Future Stars is an annual event that celebrates the emergence of talented young players who are set to make a significant impact in the game. Past Future Stars have gone on to achieve great success, winning league titles, earning team of the season honours, and even lifting international trophies.

Each Special Player Item represents the recognition of these footballers as part of an elite group of the most promising prospects in the game. Every upgrade showcases the potential growth of each Future Star, highlighting their abilities at their peak. Keeping this in mind, let's explore the cheapest solutions for completing the Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC!

Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC

The Portuguese talented winger is arguably Wolves’ best player this season. EA has celebrated his talent by rewarding him with an 88 OVR Future Stars card, which includes 93 Acceleration and 92 Pace.

The required challenges to complete the Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC are:

Portugal

Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC - Portugal

Min. 1 Player from: Portugal

Min. Team Rating: 84

Premier League

Future Stars Pedro Neto SBC - Premier League

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Future Stars Pedro Neto Stats

Here are all the statistics of the special 88 OVR Pedro Neto Future Stars card, including 4 Skill Moves and 4 Weak Foot:

Pedro Neto Stats

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add the incredible Future Stars Pedro Neto to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 120,000 coins to complete.

