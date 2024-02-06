FC 24: RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolutions Guide

A new EVO is here!

EA has dropped some new content into the game coinciding with the Road to the Final promo, with a new SBC and Evolution available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This new evolution allows players to upgrade a UCL Road to the Knockouts player with some fantastic boosts to their cards, so check your clubs for any RTTK items.

We have a complete guide to the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution available now, including three players who we think work best in the Evolution, so let's check it out.

RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution.

Overall: Max. 88

Pace: Max. 93

Passing: Max. 87

Physical: Max. 87

Rarity: UCL Road to the Knockouts

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 3 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution Requirements

Best players for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Luka Modric, or Erling Haaland, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund - 87 OVR)

Giovanni Reyna became available as an RTTK card via objectives when the promo was first released and was picked up by many players. For those in possession of the USMNT player, we think he is a great player for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution, upgrading to an 88 OVR, with 89 pace, 86 shooting, 89 passing, 92 dribbling, and 83 physical.

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla - 88 OVR)

Our next suggestion for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution is Sevilla LB Marcos Acuna who has a solid all-round card. The Argentine player upgrades to an 89 OVR with 83 pace, 78 shooting, 90 passing, 87 dribbling, 84 defending, and 87 physical, and we think he is best suited for the CDM position.

Pedro (Lazio - 87 OVR)

Lazio winger Pedro is another great option for the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution, and we think he would benefit well from this EVO. Pedro upgrades to an 88 OVR with this Evolution, and has 86 pace, 84 shooting, 89 passing, and 84 dribbling, making for a fantastic winger or forward option if you were to choose the Spaniard.

How to complete the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in game in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

click to enlarge + 3 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in game in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +2

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

click to enlarge + 3 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges, your selected player will have upgraded by +1 OVR, and upgraded by a bunch of new stats.

Will you be completing the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution?

