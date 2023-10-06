FC 24: Future Stars Predictions & Release Date

FC 24 has been out for the past few weeks, and fans have their Ultimate Teams fully created for the Weekend League. With many promos in the game already, we have one very special promo coming up soon!

So without further ado let's take a look at FC 24 Future Stars promo!

FC 24 Future Stars release date

When does Future Stars come out in FC 24?

Future Stars promo will begin on Friday 13 October 2023 at 6:00 PM BST.

This promo will run for two weeks with Team 1 coming out on the 13 October and Team 2 dropping on the 20 October 2023 at 6:00 pm BST.

This campaign is starting even earlier than FIFA 23 and will be the next promo after Road to the Knockouts is finished in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars

The Future Stars promo began in FIFA 19 and has run every year since, making its FC 24 debut very soon!

This event honours the brightest emerging talents in world football and offers substantial enhancements that envision the potential of these chosen players in the years ahead.

Once a player has received a Future Stars card, they are ineligible for another, ensuring that the promotion remains exciting and exclusive each year. Only players aged 23 or younger are eligible for this recognition.

Naturally, the usual boosted players will be made available through Packs, SBCs, and Objectives. Additionally, Academy Objective Players and Future Stars Swaps Tokens will make their return.

Last year in FIFA 23 the lowest rated card was 85-rated while the highest rated card was 92-rated, so we can expect similar ratings to FC 24 shortly!

FC 24 Future Stars predictions

Below we have our top five predictions for next week's Future Stars promo in FC 24 Ultimate team!

The following players are some of the newest or biggest talents in world football, the latest being Spanish winger and Real Betis wonderkid Assane Diao Diaoune, who recently scored on his La Liga debut and his first European goal born in 2005!

Rasmus Hojlund (90 OVR)

Takefusa Kubo (89 OVR)

Arda Güler (88 OVR)

Assane Diao Diaoune (86 OVR)

Arnau Martinez (86 OVR)

