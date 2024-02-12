FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Richardson SBC - Costs & Solutions

Will Richardson be added to your team?

The Future Stars promo is in full swing, and the young players have taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Each player included in the promo is predicted to have an exciting future. EA has given each player featured a hugely upgraded promo card with an expected future OVR.

The latest SBC player is Stade Reims midfielder Amir Richardson and we have the cheapest solutions to his amazing card so you can add the French midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

Future Stars Richardson SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team and Stade Reims midfielder Amir Richardson has been added as a Future Stars player.

The French midfielder is available now for all players to complete and EA has given Richardson a mega upgrade from his regular silver 69-rated card.

Richardson has been given an 87-rated Future Stars card with some incredible stats, including 84 pace, 75 shooting, 82 passing, 84 dribbling, 82 defending, and 87 physical, as well as the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+.

Linking the Frenchman will be easy enough with players in his league, and you will be able to throw him into the midfield of any team.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team let's check out the Future Stars Richardson SBC.

Future Stars Richardson SBC

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in Squad: 11

Squad:

Once the requirements necessary are complete, you will be able to add Future Stars Amir Richardson to your Ultimate Team midfield.

This SBC should set you back around 38k coins if you want to complete it.

