FC 24: Future Stars Magassa Objectives Guide

Future Stars has taken centre stage in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has introduced a Future Stars Soungoutou Magassa Objective for players to complete.

Celebrating some of the best young talents in the world of football, Future Stars has seen numerous players receive special upgraded items that could reflect their EA FC cards in the coming years, and Magassa is one of them.

In this article, we'll provide you with the easiest way to complete the Future Stars Magassa Objective, so you can add the French wonderkid to your Ultimate Team squad!

Future Stars Magassa Objectives Guide

As mentioned above, EA has just introduced a new set of objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can now add a fantastic Magassa Future Stars card, among many other rewards, by completing them.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: FC 24 FC 24 Future Stars Magassa card attributes

This Future Stars Magassa card has an 86 OVR and comes with great attributes such as 86 defence, 83 physical, and 82 passing, as well as the Bruiser PlayStyle+.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Future Stars Magassa Objectives in Ultimate Team.

French Fortitude

Requirements:

Concede two or fewer goals per match in five separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of six French players in your starting 11.

Rewards:

Two 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

click to enlarge + 3 French Fortitude

Midfield Mastery

Requirements:

Assist seven goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Rewards:

Two 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Victorious Sixfold

Requirements:

Win six matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Rewards:

Two 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Perfect Ten

Requirements:

Score 10 goals with a player from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Rewards:

Two 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

click to enlarge + 3 Perfect Ten

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem a Future Stars Magassa card as the final reward. You will also have a bunch of packs to open in your store, making it even more worthwhile!

